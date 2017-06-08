Cecilia Braekhus and Erica Farias weigh-in results

This afternoon the official weigh in was held for tomorrow’s “The Battle of Bergen” as “The First Lady of Boxing”, CECILIA BRAEKHUS, (30-0-0, 8 KO’s), holder of all five major welterweight world titles (WBC/WBA/WBO/IBF/IBO), and current WBC Junior Welterweight World Champion ERICA “La Pantera” FARIAS, (24-1-0, 10 KO’s), of Buenos Aires, Argentina both were within the welterweight limit of 147 pounds.

Breakhus weighed in at 146.6 pounds while Farias tipped the scale at 144 pounds.

BRAEKHUS vs. FARIAS is the third professional boxing event to take place in Norway following the decades long ban on professional boxing. A crowd of over 15,000 is expected at Bergenhus Fortress – Koengen, a concert venue typically used for the biggest musical acts touring Europe.





The only undisputed world champion in boxing, Braekhus is also universally recognized as #1 Women’s Pound-for-Pound Fighter in the World.

Photo/Courtesy WBA