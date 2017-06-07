Boxing News 24/7


Cecilia Braekhus and Erica Farias workout for media ahead of Friday’s world title clash!!

This afternoon media workouts were held just two days ahead of “The Battle of Bergen” as “The First Lady of Boxing”, CECILIA BRAEKHUS, (30-0-0, 8 KO’s), holder of all five major welterweight world titles (WBC/WBA/WBO/IBF/IBO), and current WBC Junior Welterweight World Champion ERICA “La Pantera” FARIAS, (24-1-0, 10 KO’s), of Buenos Aires, Argentina met again with the international media covering the event this Friday night, June 9 at the Bergenhus Fortress – Koengen in Bergen, Norway.

The only undisputed world champion in boxing, Braekhus is also universally recognized as the #1 Women’s Pound-for-Pound Fighter in the World.

Additionally, the officials for the fight were also announced; the referee will be Frank-Michael Maass of Germany. The three judges will be Maurizio Rinaudo of Italy, Jean-Pierre Legland of France and John Madfis of the United States.


BRAEKHUS vs. FARIAS is the third professional boxing event to take place in Norway following the decades long ban on professional boxing. A crowd of over 15,000 is expected at the concert venue typically used for the biggest musical acts touring Europe.

