Jack Catterall heads to Hooker fight ‘on business’

Undefeated WBO No. 1 contender Jack Catterall will attend Maurice Hooker’s world title defence against Mikkel Lespierre in Verona, NY on Saturday night.





‘El Gato’ (23-0-KO12) is in line to face the winner of the bout having held the WBO Inter-Continental super-lightweight title for the last four years and is keen to watch reigning champion Hooker up close.

Catterall said: “This is serious business. It’s my job and all part of the work I do. I could’ve watched him, studied him from home and worked out how to beat him but this is better.

“As well as wanting to watch him up close and personal, I’m also there to let him know I mean business. I’m a gentleman and I’ll be respectful but it’s no secret I believe I’ve the beating of him.





“People will pick up on the fact I’m there but I’m there to watch him fight. When I’m the one fighting him, it’ll be time for me to take over and start my reign at the top.

“I’ve no doubt it’ll spark that extra bit of interest from the fans. They know I’m on track to get this fight and maybe it’ll lead to more people talking about it and some renewed momentum.

“I haven’t bothered watching Lespierre. If he wins then obviously I’ll take notice but he suddenly appeared in the rankings and it doesn’t look like he’s done much to earn the shot so I expect Hooker to pick up a good win.

“Regardless of all this, I’ll always be respectful. They call me ‘Gentleman Jack’ for a reason and I’ve not worked all the way to this point to get here and decide I want to be somebody else. My conduct will be the same as it’s always been.”

Catterall was last in action outpointing the heavy-handed Ohara Davies in Leicester back in October.

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal