Catterall: “Gethin’s Style Is Perfect For Me!”

Chorley’s Jack Catterall says Martin Gethin’s aggressive style will be his downfall when the 140lbs rivals clash next month.

Classy Catterall defends his WBO Inter-Continental Super-Lightweight strap against warrior Gethin at the Manchester Arena on Saturday 8th April.





Heavy handed Catterall’s all-action style has taken him to an unbeaten 17 fight record, claiming the Central Area, WBO European and Inter-Continental belts on the way

Now the slick southpaw is looking to make a statement against Gethin before targeting mouth-watering domestic dustups with the likes of WBC Silver Champion Ohara Davies, WBA Continental champ Robbie Davies Jr and British Super-Lightweight boss Tyrone Nurse.

“Martin is coming off a good win and I can’t wait to get stuck into him,” said Catterall. “I never look past any opponent but winning this fight will open up a lot of doors for me. There are some big fights out there at both domestic and international level.

“He has been a good domestic fighter over the years and has some decent wins to his name. I know he will be heading into our fight full of confidence after his bloodbath against John Wayne Hibbert but I’m levels above him and it will show on the night.

“Martin is a come forward fighter who likes to try and break his opponents down with relentless pressure. His style is perfect for me, I’ll be able to find chinks in his armour and if he keeps coming at me it’s going to be a painful night for him!”

Catterall’s showdown with Gethin lands on the undercard of undefeated Terry Flanagan’s fifth WBO World Lightweight Title defence against dangerous Russian Petr Petrov; fierce Super-Welterweight rivals Liam Smith and Liam Williams clash in one of the most eagerly-anticipated all-British showdowns in recent times; double Olympic Gold Medallist and women’s boxing icon Nicola Adams OBE fights for the first time as a professional and former Team GB Heavyweight monster Daniel Dubois makes his highly-anticipated professional debut

