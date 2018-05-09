Catterall Clashes With Kani For Vacant WBO Intercontinental Super-lightweight Title

Jack Catterall faces France’s Mohamed Kani for the Vacant WBO Intercontinental Super-Lightweight title at Elland Road on May 19, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.





The former British Champion made a successful start to life under new trainer Jamie Moore in March, stopping Kevin McCauley inside the opening round at Preston’s Guild Hall.

‘El Gato’ faces stiffer competition in Kani (14-1) and knows that he must win convincingly if he is to stay in line to face the winner of the WBO Super-Lightweight clash between stablemate Terry Flanagan and Maurice Hooker.

“I want to be involved in big fights and I’m within touching distance of them,” said Catterall. “I need to stay switched on and focused for the task at hand. Mohamed has got a decent record and I won’t be overlooking him.

“The Intercontinental belt gives me a strong ranking with the WBO and puts me in line to face the winner of Flanagan v Hooker. It’s an exciting time to be involved in the 140lbs division and I’m determined to prove that I’m the best out there.”





Main event on a huge evening of boxing in Leeds sees IBF Featherweight World Champion Lee Selby defend his belt against bitter rival Josh Warrington; Nicola Adams OBE faces three-time World Title Challenger Soledad Del Valle Frias and undefeated Super-Welterweight rivals Darren Tetley and Mason Cartwright clash for the Vacant WBO European title;

Highly-ranked Hackney Super-Lightweight Ohara Davies takes on Frenchman Christopher Sebire on his highly-anticipated return; undefeated Leicester Super-Featherweight talent Lyon Woodstock; hard-hitting Oldham Middleweight Mark Heffron; Doncaster Featherweight Reece Mould; popular Leeds Bantamweight Jack Bateson and Olympic Silver Medallist Fred Evans complete an action-packed card.

General admission tickets for Selby v Warrington are available from just £40 per person.

Tickets are available to purchase online via the club’s official website www.leedsunited.com and via the Leeds United Ticket Office on 0371 334 1992.