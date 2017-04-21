CATCH TONIGHT’S EXCITING ACTION FROM BUFFALO RUN CASINO, IN MIAMI, OK, VIA USTREAM.TV

– Boxing fans will be able to watch the exciting action from tonight’s sensational card, held at Buffalo Run Casino, in Miami, OK, and promoted by Holden Productions and DiBella Entertainment, via Ustream.tv at http://www.ustream.tv/channel/aEtCnzeM7nJ





The first bout is scheduled for 8PM CT/9PM ET.

Australian Billel “Baby Face” Dib (21-1, 10 KOs) faces off against Cleveland power puncher Yuandale Evans (18-1, 14 KOs) in the 10-round main event with the vacant WBA-NABA junior lightweight title on the line. US Olympian Charles Conwell, from Cleveland, OH, makes his highly anticipated pro debut in a four-round junior middleweight bout, and his half-brother Isaiah Steen (6-0, 5 KOs) will see action as well. Click on this Ustream link to watch all of tonight’s fights: http://www.ustream.tv/channel/aEtCnzeM7nJ.

Rated #7 by the WBO and #13 by the WBA, Dib is making his third stateside appearance in the last 12 months. He has also won 12 in a row since his only defeat in 2012. In the opposite corner tonight, Evans is a devastating puncher, with eight of his 14 knockouts coming in the first round.

Trained by his father Charles Sr., the 19-year-old Conwell was an accomplished amateur who represented the United States in the 2016 Olympics in Rio, in addition to accumulating an impressive 132-14 record while becoming an 11-time National champion. Both Conwell and Steen are co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Holden Productions, and managed by David McWater’s Split-T Management.

