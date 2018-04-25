Cartwright Aiming For The Top

Leeds puncher Reece Cartwright looks to launch himself into the talent packed middleweight division with a devastating display when he features at the Macron Stadium, Premier Suite, Bolton on Saturday 12th May, exclusively live on Channel 5.





The 23-year-old from Halton holds the IBF World Youth crown and hopes to receive confirmation shortly that he will defend the belt on the undercard of Hughie Fury’s British Heavyweight Title Challenge against Sam Sexton.

He won the title last May when he stopped the previously unbeaten Jan Meiser with a sensational fourth round stoppage. He suffered a shock first round loss to Rafael Chiruta in his next fight, but has bounced back with three solid wins since.

Cartwright’s big-punching, all-action, style has attracted a strong local following and now with crucial live exposure across the UK on free-to-air TV Channel 5, he believes it will make him a big star.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me and my career and I can’t wait,” Said Cartwright.





“Thanks to Mick Hennessy for getting me a slot on the show and with it being televised live on terrestrial TV on Channel 5 it a massive, massive, opportunity for me to showcase my skills across the nation and make everyone sit up and take notice,”

“I’m exciting, I like to have a fight, my fans know what they get when they come to see me in action and go home satisfied, nows it’s about making my name known across the land,”

“It’s hard a business and especially to get TV exposure so when an opportunity like this presents itself you have to grab it with both hands, who knows what will come from it, so I’ve got to put on another good performance on 12th May.”

Cartwright is independently ranked at #14 in the 160-pound domestic rankings and is closing in on the top ten with top operators Billy Joe Saunders and Martin Murray heading the pack. On the world scene the great Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alavarez lead the way with quality fighters Jermall Charlo and Daniel Jacobs also in the mix.





Whilst he know’s that he’s a long way from facing those names, he’s aware that’s the level he wants to be at in the future and knows he needs to keep winning.

He added, “It’s an exciting time in the middleweight division here and in the US with plenty of elite names and stars in the weight class. I love watching class fighters like Golovkin and who knows what will happen in the future, I’m setting my sights high and one day I’ll get there, but for now I need to make sure I win at the Macron Stadium.”