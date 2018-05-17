Cartagena, Nevin Top Xcite Fight Night 2

Miguel Cartagena will return home for the first time in over four years to face Carlos Maldonado, of Los Angeles, CA. in the eight-round flyweight main event of Xcite Fight Night 2 at Parx Casino® on Friday, June 29. The seven-fight card begins at 7:30 p.m.





Cartagena (15-4-1, 6 K0s) has had a tough run on the road the last four years and is looking to rebuild his career at home. Since last fighting at home, Cartagena has faced eight opponents with a combined record of 135-39-8. After facing guys like Brian Viloria, of Hawaii, Toshiyunki Igarasgi, of Japan, Javier Franco, of Mexico, and Timur Shailezov, of Kyrgyzstan, Cartagena is prepared to face another experienced opponent in Maldonado.

“I’m very excited to fight in at home,” Cartagena said. “It’s been about four and a half years since I’ve fought in my home town so it’s definitely a good homecoming fight and in an amazing venue. I am very eager to perform to my best ability and give the fans a good night of boxing.”

The crowd can look forward to a classic Puerto Rican vs. Mexican rivalry in the Cartagena-Maldonado match-up. This will be Maldonado’s second fight in the United States; the first 11 were in Mexico.

With a typical Mexican fighting style, Maldonado (10-2, 7K0s) is looking to bring the fight to Cartagena. ”I am coming to win, and it will be one hell of a fight,” Maldonado said.





Featured on the second installment of Xcite Fight Night at Parx Casino is Ireland’s John Joe Nevin, who always brings out a great crowd. Nevin (10-0, 4K0s) will box Zack Ramsey (8-3, 4 K0s), of Springfield, MA, in the eight-round lightweight semifinal.

The undercard for the June 29 fight card will be announced shortly.