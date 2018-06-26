Carroll tears into ‘two-faced’ Geraghty

World-ranked super-featherweight Jono Carroll has launched a scathing attack on Declan Geraghty’s character as the pair prepare for a hotly-anticipated rematch.





Carroll beat Geraghty via disqualification in late 2014 and having since claimed an IBF ranking title, is confident of repeating the dose on the undercard of Michael Conlan v Adeilson Dos Santos in Belfast on Saturday.

‘King Kong’ said: “After the first fight went down, Deco leaned over and asked me not to give it loads on social media. The next interview I did, I gave him props for having a chin.

“I retract that statement. He does not have a chin and I rocked him that night. After that first meeting I granted his request only to hear that two days later he was saying he was winning.

“Everyone who watched it knows he wasn’t winning that fight and the situation annoyed me. I’m a man of my word whereas he’s nice as pie to your face then badmouths you on social media. It’s a two-faced thing to do.





“I always treat people like they treat me. I’m as straightforward as they come. If I don’t like you, I’ll let you know. I’m not the type of person to hide it.

“If you’re being disrespectful on social media publicly and then private message me nice things it makes no sense to me. I’m an open book on social media.”

Carroll v Geraghty is just one of an array of highlights on one of Irish boxing marquee nights – including Conlan v Dos Santos, Jack Catterall v Tyrone McKenna, Tyrone McCullagh v Joe Ham, Johnny Coyle v Lewis Benson and more.

