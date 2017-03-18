Carrillo, Hernandez, Mccaskill And Quezada To Be Featured On Next Windy City Fight Night

On Friday, April 28, 2017, at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago, Warriors Boxing Promotions returns with their “Windy City Fight Night” professional boxing series. A showcase for Chicago’s best young fighting talent, this WCFN will feature four of the city’s brightest young prospects in separate bouts.





Undefeated super lightweight Ramiro “El Lobito” Carrillo (11-0, 7 KOs) will appear in the eight-round main event. And in separate six-round brawls will be undefeated super featherweight Josh Hernandez (5-0, 4 KOs); power-punching lightweight Jessica “CasKILLA” McCaskill (3-1, 2 KOs) and, making his return to the ring, lightweight Jose Felix Quezada (11-1, 6 KOs).

Tickets for Windy City Fight Night are on sale now and priced at $101, $76, $51 and $36 and are available at Ticketmaster outlets, Ticketmaster.com; by calling 1-800-745-3000, or the Warriors Offices: 312-226-5800 or the UIC Pavilion Box Office: 312-413-5740 or by visiting the UIC Box Office (Thursday or Friday 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM). Or they can be purchased the night of the event. A special VIP Lounge experience is available to select sponsors. Please call 312.622.7668 for more information.

26-year-old Ramiro Carrillo has been very impressive in his undefeated 11-fight run as a professional, thus far. Carrillo was born in Mexico was a heavily decorated amateur, going 215-14. He was a four-time Chicago Golden Gloves Champion and a two-time National Silver Gloves Champion. Carrillo is an aggressive boxer/brawler who loves to go to the body. So much so that a high percentage of his professional knockouts have come from body shots.

22-year-old Quezada is of half-Mexican and half-Filipino descent and an enormous fan-favorite locally. A heavily decorated amateur boxer, Quezada ran off 11 straight victories before falling short in his last fight. Determined to come back better than ever, Quezada is returning to home turf of the UIC Pavilion where he has had 9 of his 12 fights.

A Physical Education and Exercise Science junior at Chicago’s De Paul University 21-year-old Josh Hernandez had just over 50 fights and in 2014, won the Power Gloves and Chicago Golden Gloves, where he was named Best Male Boxer of the tournament. He is managed and trained by his father, former middleweight contender and fan favorite “Macho” Miguel Hernandez.

Originally from St. Louis, now living in Chicago Jessica McCaskill trains under well-known Windy City boxing figure Rick Ramos. The 32-year-old says she started off in boxing as a crude slugger, relying solely on her amazing natural strength. But nearly three years of working with Ramos has improved her skills dramatically. McCaskill is the first woman ever signed to a promotional agreement with Warriors Boxing, and deservedly so. Her exciting fighting style has already made her a crowd favorite.

“I am happy to be back at one of our favorite venues, presenting another terrific Windy City Fight Night,” said Leon Margules, President of Warriors Boxing. “Every show we’ve done since reviving this great series has been bigger than the previous one. Thank you to the fans in Chicago for responding with such enthusiasm. Chicago is a great fight town.”

Windy City Fight Night doors open at 7:00 pm CT and the action starts at 8:00 pm. The UIC Pavilion is located at 525 S. Racine Avenue in Chicago. The entire bout card is subject to change.