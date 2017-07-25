Carmona Vs. Martinez Headline Boxeo TELEMUNDO Season Finale This Friday from Kissimmee, Florida

Kissimmee, Florida: The popular series Boxeo Telemundo Ford will conclude their summer season this Friday, July 28 at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida the new home of All Star Boxing in the city.

In the main event a classic battle between Mexico and Puerto Rico when two time world title challenger David “El Severo” Carmona takes on undefeated prospect Jose “Chiquiro” Martinez in a bout schedule for 10 rounds with the vacant NABO Superflyweight title at stake. Carmona, 26, comes from Mexico City, Mexico is currently ranked #11 WBA, #15 WBO and WBC, his last fight he lost a hard fought decision to former world champion Carlos Cuadras and has a record of 20-4-5-8 KO’s. Martinez, 24, hails from Las Marias, Puerto Rico ranked #12 WBO and holds an undefeated record of 19-0-1-12 KO’s.

Also in action fast rising undefeated local prospect Jean Carlos “Chapito” Rivera (11-0-6 KO’s) of Kissimmee, Florida who takes on Juan Carlos Benavidez (7-9-1-4 KO’s) of Mexico in a fight schedule for 6 rounds in the featherweight division. Felix Verdejo’s teammate undefeated Henry “Moncho” Lebron (2-0-2 KO’s) of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico will also see action when he faces Daruma Almenares (0-1) of Welt Palm Beach, Florida in a 4 round bout in the lightweight division. There will be a total of 7 bouts scheduled.





Doors open at 7:00 PM, first fight 8:00 PM, Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, Florida. Telemundo will televised the main event at 11:35 PM ET, 10:35 PM CT. The show is presented by Tuto Zabala, Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc, Carmona-Martinez bout in association with Promociones Miguel Cotto. The Rivera-Benavides and Lebron-Alamenares bouts in association with Top Rank. Tickets are already on sale at Ticketmaster.com