Carlos Takam vs. Fabio Maldonado on February 28

The heavyweight division has always been the premier division in boxing. For centuries the heavyweight champion of the world has been THE man. The likes of Ali, Klitschko, Foreman, Tyson have all held heavyweight supremacy, and the list goes on. As of late, the heavyweight division has upheld this tradition.





The resurgence of boxing’s most famous division has no end in sight, as we look towards this weekend’s heavyweight championship of the world championship rematch between DEONTAY WILDER and TYSON FURY, as well as next Friday’s (2/28) TAKAM-MALDONADO heavyweight showdown.

Entering 2020, CARLOS TAKAM (37-9-2 25KO’s) finds himself right in the mix of heavyweight boxing stardom. After securing a dominating victory in his United States debut in 2019 at Resorts World Catskills, Takam made the full time move to America to focus on training.

Preparing for his first appearance in 2020, Takam is set to take on FABIO MALDONADO (Sao Paulo, Brazil 26-3 25KO’s) on February 28th at The Paramount in Huntington, Long Island at Star Boxing’s acclaimed “Rockin’ Fights” series.





With Takam’s focus locked on his upcoming bout, the current state of the heavyweight division has reached a pinnacle just two months into the new year. WBC Heavyweight World Champion, DEONTAY WILDER (42-0-1 41KO’s) will square off with heavyweight lineal champion, TYSON FURY (29-0 20KO’s) on February 22 for the second time, just a week before Takam’s “Rockin’ Fights” bout.

Meanwhile, unified heavyweight champion (WBA, IBF, and WBO) ANTHONY JOSHUA (23-1 21KO’s) made a statement in Saudi Arabia in December, winning back his titles from ANDY RUIZ JR. (33-2 22KO’s).

Takam has fought for a piece of the heavyweight crown before when he took on Anthony Joshua with just twelve days’ notice. Takam and Joshua went to battle, as Takam gave Joshua all he could handle, however, the fight was controversially stopped in the tenth round.





Takam has since been linked to fights with once undisputed Cruiserweight champion, now heavyweight, OLEKSANDR USYK (17-0 13KO’s) but was called off due to a Usyk arm injury.

Takam has also been linked to the likes of JARRELL “BIG BABY” MILLER (23-0-1 20KO’s). With a victory on February 28th, Takam will find himself right in the mix for a heavyweight title shot in 2020. When all is settled come March, there will be two titleholders in the heavyweight division, and a hungry Takam ready for a seat at the table.

Takam-Maldonado is doubling as the main event alongside the much-anticipated return of Long Island knockout artist CLETUS "THE HEBREW HAMMER" SELDIN (24-1 20KO's) against tough Colombian HUMBERTO MARTINEZ (33-9-2 25KO's), on a stellar "Rockin Fights" Card

