Carlos Rosario takes on Jerome Conquest in Lightweight showdown on Friday, September 29

Carlos Rosario and Jerome Conquest will meet in a highly anticipated eight-round lightweight bout that will headline a great night of boxing on Friday, September 29 at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia.

The show is promoted by King’s Promotions.

Rosario of Pennsauken, New Jersey has a record of 7-2 with four knockouts.





The 26 year-old of is a three-year professional, and is known for being a hard puncher.

Rosario already has quality wins over Bobby Hornsby (8-1-1), Victor Vazquez (4-1) and Eliezer Mendez Garcia (1-0).

Rosario will look to get back in the win column after being stopped by Joshua Davis on May 19th at the 2300 Arena.

Conquest of Philadelphia has a record of 8-2 with one knockout.





Like Rosario, the 31 year-old Conquest is a three-year professional and has a quality win on his resume of Christian Molina (4-1).

Conquest has won two in a row, and in his last bout he took a six-round unanimous decision from Jae Ho Kim on June 24th at the 2300 Arena.

In the ten-round co-feature, Junior Castillo (14-1, 10 KOs) of the Domincan Republic takes on Gabriel Pham (9-1, 4 KOs) of Atlantic City.

In six-round bouts:

Tyrone Crawley, Jr.(7-0) of Philadelphia meets Victor Vazquez (8-3, 3 Kos) of Yonkers, NY in a super lightweight bout.

David Gonzales (8-2-2, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Darius Ervin (8-2, 1 KO) of Los Angeles in a super lightweight bout.

Erik Spring (9-1-2, 1 KO) of Reading, PA will fight Anthony Prescott (6-7-2, 2 KOs) of Cherry Hill, NJ in a super welterweight fight.

In four-round bouts:

Robert Irizarry (3-1-1) of Cherry Hill, NJ fights Jordan Peters (2-1-1, 2 KOs) of Washington, DC in a super featherweight fight.

Johnny Cuevas of Philadelphia will make his pro debut against an opponent to be named in a lightweight bout.

Amir Shabazz (4-1) of Philadelphia will square off with an opponent to be named in a light heavyweight bout.

Tickets for this great night of boxing can be purchased at www.2300arena.com for $100, $75 and $50