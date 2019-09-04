Carlos Ramos enters #GoldenContract

EBU European Union featherweight champion Carlos Ramos is the latest fighter to earn a spot in the forthcoming #GoldenContract Tournament.





The Spaniard (11-1, 7 KOs) becomes the seventh fighter to be confirmed in the 126lb pool of the three-division competition, which sees 24 big names battle it out for three two-year, five-fight deals with a top promoter.

In November last year, Ramos battered Ibon Larrinaga – who had taken world amateur champion Michael Conlan the full eight rounds just sixth months prior – to a halt and became Spanish champion.

Ramos went on to seize the EBU crown by outclassing Razaq Najib in June and is delighted to be added to a list of featherweight hopefuls that already includes Ryan Walsh, Leigh Wood, Davey Oliver Joyce, Jazza Dickens, Tyrone McCullagh and Hairon Socarras.





As he prepares for the curtain-raiser at York Hall on October 4, Ramos said: “I want to say a big thank you to MTK Global and to Maravillabox for this amazing opportunity. I’m very happy to be in this tournament and I’m excited to fight in London on October 4.

“I know that I will arrive as an unknown fighter but I have two big wins in my last two fights and also good amateur experience. My goal is to win the tournament and take that big contract.

“I respect all the fighters that I could potentially face but I would love to have an all-Latino final against Socarras most of all.

“After my sole career defeat in the U.S last year, I changed my style of fighting. I’m now a very aggressive fighter so as well as wins, I’ll be targeting those KO bonuses in this tournament!”

News of the final entrant to the featherweight competition will be forthcoming in due course.

The draw for the #GoldenContract quarter-finals and semi-finals will be made at the start of each fight week.