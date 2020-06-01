Carlos Molina on Fightnight Live on June 6

Boxing’s opening bell rings once again on Saturday evening, June 6, when former IBF Super Welterweight World Champion “King” Carlos Molina partners with FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast for the first event in the popular Facebook platform’s new Pay Per View series.

The opening matchup of a five-bout, Spanish-language, non-spectator broadcast walks to the ring at 9 p.m. ET; fight fans from around the globe can catch the all the action exclusively on the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE and King Carlos Promotions Facebook pages for just $5.

“Amidst this global pandemic, we’re delighted to help boxers get back into the ring to entertain fight fans everywhere for only $5,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media. “We do hope that FIGHTNIGHT LIVE PPV can be a path forward for regional promoters, and we have contracts coming in for our traditional shows in the coming weeks. For this first one, it’s a Spanish language broadcast, so we hope everyone gets a chance to brush up on their Espanol, and of course our comments section will be rowdy with fans providing their own commentary.”

Headlining as well as promoting, the former world titleholder Molina (31-11-2, 10 KOs) will face tough veteran Michi ‘El Matador’ Munoz (27-10-1, 18 KOs), of Leon, Mexico, in the ten-round junior middleweight main event.

“I’m excited for King Carlos Promotions to be promoting this live boxing event and grateful to have been able to create opportunities for other boxers to stay active and fight, as well as myself during these difficult times,” said Molina, the former IBF champion. “I’m thrilled that this show will be the very first on the new Facebook PPV platform and that we can bring boxing back to the fans.”

In the 10-round co-featured bout, Alejandro ‘Pajaro’ Davila (19-1-2, 7 KOs), of Mexico City, Mexico, will face Nestor Fernando ‘La Chispa’ Garcia, (23-20-1, 17 KOs), of Queretaro, Mexico. Highlighting the undercard will be Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico’s Denilson Jair Valtierra (10-0, 5 KOs) taking on Patzcuaro, Michoacán de Ocampo, Mexico’s Aurelio Hernandez (8-4-1, 1 KO) in an eight-round lightweight bout. Also, in action will be Mexico City super middleweight Elio German Rafael (15-3, 9 KOs) in an eight-round showdown against San Luis Potosi, Mexico’s Luis Acuna Rojas (2-8-1). In the opening bout, Uruapan, Michoacán, Mexico’s Cristián Martín Medina García will make his four-round featherweight debut against an opponent to be announced.

Additional FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Summer 2020 PPV shows will be officially announced in the coming weeks as athletic commissions approve event dates.

Now beginning its fourth season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast is the fan-friendly Facebook platform that – among other aspects – prides itself on the real-time conversations held between fight commentators and the viewing audience. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has showcased more than 760 fighters and 20 promotions during 48 live event broadcasts from 21 different cities since May 2017, and in doing so, the interactive platform has generated the loyal interest of fight fans from across the United States and around the globe, including significant audiences in Mexico, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and even fans in South America, Asia and Australia.

Since May 2017, the numbers on the 48-show FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series have shown promise and potential for the platform with an average of 192,840 views per event and more than 9.2 million total views for the franchise. From Sept. 2018 to Aug. 2019, 25 FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Season II shows reached more than 6.5 million fans and averaged more than 263,000 views.

The Sept. 2018 “Kings Boxing Tuesday Night Fights” (594,447) from the Sands in Bethlehem, the Nov. 2019 “Star Boxing Paramount Punchout” (477,015) on Long Island, the June 2019 “CES Comeback at Foxwoods” (428,887), the Dec. 2018 “Queens and Kings of Queens Card” (379,758) in New York, the Nov. 2018 “Hard Hitting Showtime Collaboration” (372,662) and the Dec. 2018 “Roy Jones Jr. Texas Throwdown” (318,886) all logged 300,000 or more views, and collectively the 48-show series has seen a total of more than 9,256,322 views across all devices.

In addition to the raw viewership numbers, the fully-interactive, fan-friendly productions have seen more than 500,000 collective live post engagements (almost 11,000 per show), including more than 385,000 “likes” or “loves,” more than 71,000 comments and more than 24,000 shares.

The Sept. 2018 “Kings Boxing Tuesday Night Fights” from the Sands in Bethlehem set a new bar with 594,447 views. The Sept. 2017 DiBella Entertainment card saw more than 40,000 viewer interactions including almost 39,000 “likes” or “loves” and the March 17, 2018, Murphy’s “St. Patrick’s Day Clash” set a new high-water mark for shares with 2,182.

The FIGHTNIGHT LIVE page on Facebook has almost 90,500 fans and more than 102,000 followers.

Created and produced by Linacre Media out of New York City, the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series features professional announcers, multiple camera angles, television graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. The streamed shows are available globally wherever Facebook is available. The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.

FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is available online at: https://www.facebook.com/FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE/

Follow all the action via social media at FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE on Facebook, @FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE on Instagram and @FIGHTNIGHTLIVE_ on Twitter, or by using the hashtag #FIGHTNIGHTLIVE. For the latest Linacre Media events and broadcast schedule, follow @LinacreMedia across all social platforms or use the tags #LinacreMediaEvents or #LinacreMediaOnTV.