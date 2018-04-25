Carlos Cuadras suspension update

Former WBC superflyweight champion Carlos Cuadras, from Mexico, has been temporarily suspended by the WBC and has entered a rehabilitation program for drugs and alcohol abuse.





Carlos Cuadras has entered a program in which he is accepting to, once and for all, eradicate his unfortunate addiction to recreational drugs and alcohol.

Mauricio Sulaiman, WBC President spoke at length with Cuadras and expressed the WBC’s absolute support during this process.

Carlos Cuadras has always been closely associated with the WBC throughout his professional career which began in March 2010; he has won several WBC affiliated titles, including, Youth, Continental Americas and Silver and then conquered the Green and Gold glory by defeating current champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and made 6 title defenses before losing his WBC championship in a very close fight to Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez.

Carlos Cuadras admitted that fame, glory and money, which come from success in the ring, haunted him and slowly became weak to the temptations and peer pressure from his pseudo friends.





“I am convinced that I will win this battle. I have a wife and a son to support and I represent my country, I need to find the strength with the help of God to find a cure to this horrible nightmare as I have lived in hell, but I am a champion and will be victorious”, said Cuadras.

He added: “I never failed a test in boxing, respected the sport but my usage in my private life, between fights, certainly affected my career in the sport I love. I am very thankful to those who have supported me during the difficult times. I am embarrassed and apologize to the public and to the sport but beg you to give me one last opportunity”.

The WBC will follow Carlos Cuadras process and will be in his corner in full support with the confidence that he will overcome adversity.