Carlos Cuadras faces McWilliams Arroyo at SuperFly2 on Feb.24

Following the outstanding response to SUPERFLY 2 being announced last week, a sensational ten-round super flyweight clash has been added with former WBC Super Flyweight World Champion, CARLOS “Principe” CUADRAS, (36-2-1, 27 KO’s), of Mexico City, MX facing hard-hitting, two-time world title challenger MC WILLIAMS ARROYO, (16-3, 14 KO’s), of Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on Saturday, February 24 from the Forum in Los Angeles, CA, televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Tickets for SUPERFLY 2, priced at $250, $150, $100, $60 and $30 are now on sale and can be purchased through Ticketmaster (Ticketmaster.com, 1-800-745-3000) and the Forum Box Office. The Forum is located at 3900 W. Manchester Blvd, Inglewood CA 90305.





SUPERFLY 2 is headlined by WBC Super Flyweight World Champion SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI, (43-4-1, 39 KO’s), of Si Sa Ket, Thailand, defending his title over 12-rounds for the second time against former world champion and #1 ranked mandatory challenger JUAN FRANCISCO “El Gallo” ESTRADA, (36-2, 25 KO’s), of Sonora, Mexico.

“We’re very excited to add this classic matchup of Mexico vs. Puerto Rico to the SUPERFLY 2 HBO triple header in what will be one of the most entertaining boxing events of 2018,” said TOM LOEFFLER of 360 Promotions.

“Carlos Cuadras has proved to be one of the most exciting and most popular fighters in boxing over the last couple of years with his action-packed fights being telecast on HBO. His close fight with Roman Gonzalez last year at the Forum was a ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate as was his war with Juan Francisco Estrada at the first SUPERFLY event on September 9.”

“In April 2016, McWilliams Arroyo had a spectacular fight with then #1 Pound-for-Pound Fighter and Flyweight World Champion Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez and we expect another thrilling fight against Carlos Cuadras on February 24.”

“With previous fights against “Chocolatito”, Cuadras and Williams both know what it takes to face the best in the world and will be very highly motivated for victory on February 24.”





Stated Cuadras, “This is exactly what I want, to fight the best fighters in the division on the biggest stages. I love fighting in Los Angeles and for this fight I’m planning on training in Big Bear Lake, California with Abel Sanchez. If I win this fight I’ll be one step closer to getting my title back. I can’t be stopped in 2018 and will be a world champion once again.”

“My fight with “Chocolatito” was a great experience,” said Arroyo. “I loved fighting at the Forum with its loud and passionate fans and history of great fights particularly in the lower weight classes. I can’t wait to get to Los Angeles to face Cuadras.”

Defending his WBC Super Flyweight World Title, Cuadras made his HBO and Los Angeles area debut on September 10, 2016 at the Forum in a memorable 12-round war with then three-division world champion Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez.

With boxing fans on their feet throughout the battle waving Mexican and Nicaraguan flags, Cuadras and Gonzalez would clash in an epic 12-round battle that echoed the historic fights that have been held at the iconic venue over the last 43 years. Coming up just short on the scorecards, Cuadras has vowed to regain his belt in 2018.





The 29-year-old Cuadras successfully bounced back into the win column on March 18, 2017 at Madison Square Garden with a 10-round unanimous decision over David Carmona on the HBO Pay-Per-View undercard of the World Middleweight Championship between Gennady “GGG” Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs.

Most recently, Cuadras and fellow Mexican warrior and former flyweight world champion Juan Francisco Estrada had the packed house on their feet at the StubHub Center on September 9 during their extraordinary 12-round battle won by Estrada at the initial SUPERFLY event.

Arroyo first challenged for the world title traveling to Thailand in 2014 where he lost a highly controversial split decision to Amnat Ruenroeng for the IBF World Flyweight Title.

Returning to Puerto Rico, Arroyo would stop Victor Ruiz in the third round on April 11, 2015 in San Juan. Back in the win column, Arroyo challenged ‘Chocolatito’ for the WBC Flyweight World Title on April 23, 2016 at the Forum losing to the then #1 Pound-for-Pound Fighter.

SUPERFLY 2 is presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions in association with Nakornluong Promotions and Zanfer Promotions. Cuadras vs. Arroyo is presented in association with Promociones del Pueblo and PR Best Boxing.

Additional information on this tremendous night of world class professional boxing will be announced shortly.