Carlos Carlson & Shinsuke Yamanaka Make Weight

ORANGE, Calif. (March 1, 2017) – Carlos “Memin” Carlson (22-1, 13 KOs) and reigning WBC Bantamweight Champion Shinsuke Yamanaka (26-0-2, 18 KOs) both made weight at Wednesday’s weigh in in Japan.


Carlson, the younger of the two at 26, checked in at an even 117 lbs. Yamanaka, 34, weighed 117.75 lbs.

The 12-round WBC Bantamweight Championship fight is promoted by Teiken Promotions, in association with Thompson Boxing Promotions and originates from Ryogoku Sumo Arena in Tokyo on Thursday, March 2.

For a more in depth look at the life of Carlos Carlson, stream this mini-documentary, titled “Memin: Portrait of a Boxer.”

The documentary includes raw video of his first fights, recent training camps, and interviews with family members (includes English subtitles).

