Carlos Carlson vs. Isaac Zarate this Friday

Recent world title contender Carlos Carlson (22-2, 12 KOs) is on the comeback trail after falling short in his first big league fight earlier this year against long reigning WBC bantamweight champion Shinsuke Yamanaka.

Carlson looks to get back on the winning track against the pressured attack of Isaac Zarate (12-3-2, 2 KOs) in Thompson Boxing Promotions’ “New Blood” 8-round main event, this Friday from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.

Carlson, 27, caught up with the Thompson Boxing team and elaborated on Friday’s match up against Zarate, the world title fight against Yamanaka, and his decision to test the waters in a new division.

Your opponent on Friday night, Isaac Zarate, is a southpaw that throws punches from awkward angles. How much do you know about him and what worries you about his unorthodox style?





“I’ve seen Zarate fight before. He’s been featured on quite a few Thompson Boxing shows. He’s a tough boxer. He likes to be in your face, but can get a little wild with his punches. I think he’s susceptible to the counter punch so that’s what we’ve been working on in training camp. I need to show patience and take advantage of his mistakes.”

You’re coming off a tough knockout loss to WBC bantamweight champion Shinsuke Yamanaka in March. What did you learn from the experience and how did it make you a better boxer?

“Yamanaka is a tremendous talent. What he’s accomplished as a bantamweight is remarkable. He’s so disciplined with his punching and incredibly shifty on defense. That’s probably the best lesson that I learned in that fight. I need to make every punch count and defend at a higher level.”

You chose to move up to featherweight for this fight. What prompted you to do that?

“I’ve always been a naturally big bantamweight so the decision to try a new division was something that was always in the back of my mind. This doesn’t mean that I’m leaving the bantamweight division. It’s just the right time to try something different.”

In the 8-round co-feature, super bantamweight Cristian Ayala-Nieto (11-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico faces veteran and fellow countrymen Pedro Melo (17-14-2, 8 KOs). Nieto is coming off a thrilling, back and forth fight against Ricardo Espinoza in May. Nieto narrowly won by split decision.

