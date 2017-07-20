Carlos Carlson & Isaac Zarate Make Weight; Clash on Friday Night

Recent world title contender Carlos Carlson (22-2, 12 KOs) weighed in at 123.5 lbs., while challenger Isaac Zarate (12-3-2, 2 KOs) measured at 124 lbs. during Thursday’s “New Blood” weigh in at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.

For a replay of the weigh in, please click here.

Carlson vs. Zarate will be streamed live on TB Presents: New Blood. Watch the action on ThompsonBoxing.com and Facebook Live beginning at 8:00 p.m. PST / 11:00 p.m. EST.





General and ringside tickets are priced at $40 & $100 and are available for purchase on the day of the event (Friday) starting at 5:30 p.m. local time from the will call booth at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.

WEIGHTS

Carlos Carlson, 123.5 vs. Isaac Zarate, 124 (8-rounds)

Cristian Ayala, 119 vs. Pedro Melo, 119.7 (8-rounds)

Roberto Meza, 127.6 vs. Juan Sandoval, 128 (4-rounds)

Mario Hernandez, 121 vs. Larry Kloak, 121 (4-rounds)

Daniel Guzman, 117.3 vs. Giovanni Noriega, 114.5 (4-rounds)

Wesley Diana, 141.3 vs. Carlos Apodaca, 137 (4-rounds)

Photo Credit: Carlos Baeza / Thompson Boxing Promotions





Doors open at 6:30 p.m. local time with the first bout at approximately 8:00 p.m. The Doubletree Hotel is located at 222 N. Vineyard Ave. in Ontario, CA 91764 and can be reached at 909-937-0900.

“New Blood” is presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions and sponsored by Lucas Oil, in association with Everlast.

