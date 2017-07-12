Carlos Carlson Headlines TB Presents: “New Blood” LiveStream on Friday, July 21

Former world title contender Carlos Carlson (22-2, 12 KOs) marks his return to the ring next Friday, July 21 against the ultra aggressive Isaac Zarate (12-3-2, 2 KOs) in Thompson Boxing Promotions’ “New Blood” 8-round main event.

The six-bout card originates from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.

Carlson vs. Zarate will be streamed live on TB Presents: New Blood. Watch the action on ThompsonBoxing.com and Facebook Live beginning at 7:45 p.m. PST / 10:45 p.m. EST.





Carlson is seeking redemption after suffering a knockout loss to long tenured WBC bantamweight champion Shinsuke Yamanaka in March. It was Carlson’s first attempt at a world title.

“You learn more in defeat than you do in victory,” said Carlson, who fought Yamanaka in Yamanaka’s home country of Japan. “I know what I need to work on to earn another world title shot.”

Carlson, based in Tijuana, Mexico, is jumping to the featherweight division for his comeback fight. He battles Zarate, a well-known slugger from Carson, Calif. who also is moving up in weight.





“I usually fight at super bantamweight, but I’m comfortable moving up one division,” Zarate said. “It’s not that big of a deal for me. My last fight was at featherweight.”

Carlson will no doubt receive a challenge from the naturally bigger Zarate. Carlson, however, appears unfazed at the size difference.

“It doesn’t matter to me,” Carlson said. “I’ve been in with tougher guys than him. I just have to fight my style and let my punching do all the work.”

In the co-feature, bantamweight Cristian Ayala-Nieto (11-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico will fight an opponent to be named later (8-rounds). Nieto is coming off a thrilling, back and forth fight against Ricardo Espinoza in May. Nieto narrowly won by split decision.

Leading the “New Blood” undercard are heavyweights Scott Alexander (12-2-2, 6 KOs) of Moreno Valley, Calif. and Mario Heredia (13-5, 11 KOs) of San Diego by way of Mexico (6-rounds).

Alexander last fought in October where he dropped a competitive decision loss against the still unbeaten LaRon Mitchell (15-0, 13 KOs).

Super bantamweight Mario Hernandez (2-0) of Santa Ana, Calif. battles Patrick Gutierrez (0-3) of Las Vegas in a fight set for 4-rounds.

Opening “New Blood” are super bantamweights Xavier Pena (1-0) of Tijuana, Mex. and Daniel Guzman (0-1) of Los Angeles.

