Carlos Arrieta vs. Ricardo Núñez this Friday, September 27

Everything is ready for the undefeated Carlos “The Chosen One” Arrieta to climb into the ring for his first 10-round fight against veteran Panamanian Ricardo “El Matemático” Núñez in another edition of the series “A Puño Limpio”, which will take place this Friday, September 27 at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing which will be broadcast live on www.facebook.com/PRBestBoxing.





(Photo: Marcos Mejias Ortiz/PRBBP)

“Carlos Arrieta will have a good test against Ricardo Núñez starring this A Clean Fist, which will finally have six fights, all interesting and that we know will be for the fan’s taste,” said promoter Iván Rivera, president of PRBBP. “We thank the Municipality of Trujillo Alto and its mayor José Luis Cruz Cruz, who continues to support sports and boxing in his city.”

Arrieta (10-0, 7 kos), a native of Trujillo Alto, will also star for the first time against Núñez (29-10, 23 kos), a two-time world challenger, in a 122-pound combat. The Puerto Rican comes from UD wins in over the experienced Argentines Ernesto Franzolini and Martín Díaz in the May and June editions of “A Puño Limpiot”.





“Thanks to my rival for accepting the fight. I want to reach the big levels. We are more than ready. It has been a strong camp, we are ready. This Friday will be a good show,” said 25-year-old Arrieta .

His opponent indicated that “I come well prepared, to do my job, to give a good show. My rival is a good prospect and has a great test before me. I hope to surprise and get the win in Puerto Rico.”

The co main fight will be an eight round bout in which the former member of the Puerto Rican Amateur Boxing Team, Nicklaus Flaz (6-1, 4 kos) will face veteran Luis “La Roca” Hernández (16-8, 9 kos) at 154 pounds.





At six rounds, meanwhile, another match that will give what to talk about is the one featured by Jean Rivera (5-1, 1 kos) and Antonio Sanchez (6-7-2, 3 kos) in 147 pounds. Also at six rounds the Dominican Víctor Santillán (6-0, 3 kos) will fight against the American Jason Vera (5-6, 3 kos) at 122 pounds, and Miguel Marrero (8-1-2, 6 kos) will face Luis Enrique Rivera (2-7, 2 kos) at 130 pounds.

Meanwhile, in a four rounds fight, Juseim Cruz (2-1) will face Nick Steven (0-2-1) at 140 pounds.