Carlos Arrieta injured, won’t fight on Dec.20

A shoulder injury will prevent the undefeated Carlos “The Chosen One” Arrieta from fighting in the next edition of “A Puño Limpio”, which will take place on Friday, December 20, at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto and will have the return to the ring of Luis “Popeye” Lebrón in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing, which will be broadcast live on www.facebook.com/PRBestBoxing.





Arrieta (11-0, 7 kos) was going to face Dominican Juan Carlos Peña (30-1, 22 kos), but the discomfort that afflicts him in the shoulder stopped what would be his fifth bout of 2019.

“Carlos Arrieta has a shoulder injury and does not feel good about it, so he will not be active on this card, but as soon as he is ready he will return to the ring,” said promoter Iván Rivera, president of PRBBP.

Meanwhile, the former WBO Latino champion at 126 pounds, Popeye Lebrón (16-1-1, 9 kos) will be back in action after his first defeat when facing Panamanian Ricardo “Matematico” Nuñez (29-11 , 23 ko) at 122 pounds and eight rounds. Lebrón, who had the WBO Latino belt at 126 pounds in 2018 and then dropped to 122 pounds fior a few fights, lost by decision to Bryan Chevalier in August when he rose to 126 pounds again in search of the WBO interim Latino title. Núñez, meanwhile, comes from losing by majority decision to Carlos Arrieta in September.





The main combat of this “A Puño Limpio” will be between the unbeaten Patrick Cora (9-0, 6 kos) and also undefeated Argentine Gerónimo Sacco (8-0, 1 kos) at eight rounds and at 154 pounds. Cora comes from taking undefeated fellow countryman Luis Midyael Sánchez in October.

In another fight of the evening Angel “Bebito” Aponte (6-0, 3 kos) will face Argentine Jonathan Hernán Godoy (4-6) in a clash agreed to 130 pounds at six rounds.

In action will also be the 2008 Olympic gold medalist, the Dominican Felix Diaz (20-3, 10 kos), who will fight at 10 rounds and at 147 pounds against an opponent to be determined.





The rest of the program for this “A Puño Limpio” will be announced shortly.