Carl Frampton tips brutal Crocker for the big time

Two-weight world champion Carl Frampton believes huge-hitting Belfast welterweight Lewis Crocker has all the tools to succeed at boxing’s highest level.





‘The Croc’ has stopped all five of his professional opponents to date and hopes to continue that run on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s homecoming bout at The SSE Arena on June 30.

With heavy hands and speed to burn, the 21-year-old is one of the worst-kept secrets in Irish boxing and Frampton is hopeful Crocker’s mature approach ensures his potential is fulfilled.

Frampton said: “It’s obvious Lewis punches very fast and very hard. He’s just an explosive fighter. He’s very young and still learning but there’s great potential there.

“He’s someone who has his head screwed on. He’s still a kid but he’s already started to show impressive maturity. I don’t think he’s the type to be out partying all the time.





“He’s settled down already and is taking this sport very seriously. He’s fully focused on boxing. As time goes on, I imagine he’ll open up a bit more and become a bit more outspoken.

“If he ever wanted my advice, I would happily speak to him. I’m not the type of person who always thinks I know best but I’d be happy to give advice to Lewis if and when I’m asked.”

When asked of his phenomenal power, Crocker said: “My power is always there right from the first round to the 10th or 12th round.

“If it’s four and six rounds, people can run away for that long but when they slow down, that’s when I’ll find them easier. I perform better against better fighters anyway.”





Crocker features on a colossal card that includes Michael Conlan v Adeilson Dos Santos, Jack Catterall v Tyrone McKenna, Jono Carroll v Declan Geraghty, Paddy Gallagher v Gary Corcoran, Johnny Coyle v Lewis Benson, Tyrone McCullagh v Joe Ham and more.

