Carl Frampton Returns Nov 30th Against Unbeaten Tyler Mccreary In Las Vegas

FORMER TWO-WEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION Carl “The Jackal” Frampton makes his long awaited return on November 30th at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, live on BT Sport.





The fighting pride of Belfast will take on the unbeaten Tyler “The Golden Child” McCreary in a 10-round super featherweight contest (128lbs catchweight).

Frampton will act as co-feature with former featherweight world champion Oscar Valdez who will make his super featherweight debut in a 10-rounder against former world title challenger Andres “Jaguarcito” Gutierrez.

Frampton (26-2, 15 KOs), a former super bantamweight and featherweight world champion, is ready to make his 2019 debut. He last fought December 2018 in Manchester, losing by unanimous decision to IBF world champion Josh Warrington in a Fight of the Year contender.





He was scheduled to fight August 10 in Philadelphia against Emmanuel Dominguez but was forced to drop out the week of the fight after a concrete pillar fell on his hand at the fight hotel.

Frampton is making his first appearance in Las Vegas since January 2017, when thousands of Northern Irish fans made the trip across the pond for his rematch against Leo Santa Cruz. One of his country’s most decorated fighters, Frampton holds victories over Santa Cruz, Quigg, Nonito Donaire and Kiko Martinez.

McCreary (16-0-1, 7 KOs), from Toledo, Ohio, is a five-year pro who, at 26 years of age, is entering the prime of his career. In his last fight, July 19 in Oxon Hill, Maryland, he overcame a stiff challenge from Jessie Cris Rosales to prevail via eight-round split decision. In search of a signature win, McCreary will take a quantum leap in class, but he is confident that his youth and athleticism will prevail.





“I’m delighted we’ve got Carl out again before the end of the year,” said Frank Warren, Frampton’s co-promoter. “He had a tough time of it in August with the freak injury, which meant he couldn’t fight as planned. In this fight against McCreary, I believe Carl will prove that he is still an elite fighter and will be fighting for world titles again before long.”

“I’m delighted to be making a comeback after what has been a horrific year in my career,” Frampton said. “I didn’t get the Top Rank deal off to an ideal start, but coming back in Vegas is great for me, especially against a really strong opponent. It needed to be someone who would test me.

“McCreary is a quality opponent, but if I want to be competing against the top guys in the world, which I believe I can, then I need to be beating guys like him and doing it in style.”

“This a tremendous super featherweight doubleheader, and both Valdez and Frampton have their hands full against tough opponents,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “If Valdez and Frampton win, world title opportunities await them in 2020.”

“It’s a big step up for me, but I feel that I’m ready for it,” McCreary said. “It’s an opportunity I couldn’t turn down, and I feel that every fight is a risk. This is one where, if anything, I would love to risk my undefeated record against a fighter like Frampton. A win here means a world title shot next.

“I was in the gym training for my October 26 fight and my trainer {Lamar Wright} said we got a call that Carl Frampton was looking for a fight. They didn’t have anyone, and I said, ‘I’ll take it.’ I didn’t hesitate.”

The show will be televised in the UK live on BT Sport.