Carbajal Returning To Canastota For HOF’s 30th Anniversary

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today Hall of Fame junior flyweight champion Michael “Little Hands of Stone” Carbajal will return to Canastota attend the Hall of Fame’s 30th Anniversary celebration during the 2019 Hall of Fame Weekend, June 6-9th.





“My induction into the prestigious International Boxing Hall of Fame alongside boxing’s greatest of all times is amongst the most elite highlights of my boxing career. Each year I always look forward to traveling to Canastota for the International Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend to spend time with my boxing family and the loyal fans who followed my career. This year is extra special and I am anxious to be a part of the International Boxing Hall of Fame’s 30th Anniversary Celebration!” said Carbajal.

The fighting pride of Phoenix, Arizona, Carbajal captured silver at the 1988 Olympics. He turned pro in 1989 and captured junior flyweight championships five times (IBF 1990-94, 1996-97; WBC 1993-94 and WBO 1994 and 1999). “Little Hands of Stone” has a pro record of 49-4 (33 KOs) that includes wins over Will Grigsby, Melchor Cobb Castro, Jorge Acre and Hall of Famer Humberto “Chiquita” Gonzalez among others. Still active in the sport, he owns and operates Michael Carbajal’s 9th St. Gym. In 2006, Carbajal was elected into the Hall of Fame.

“Michael Carbajal was a dynamic fighter who brought tremendous attention to the lighter weight divisions,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “The Hall is looking forward to welcoming him back to Canastota from his home in Phoenix to celebrate the Hall’s 30th Anniversary.”





Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The Class of 2019 includes two division world champions Donald “Lone Star Cobra” Curry, Julian “The Hawk” Jackson and James “Buddy” McGirt; welterweight champion Tony DeMarco; matchmaker / promoter Don Elbaum, referee / judge Guy Jutras, publicist Lee Samuels, broadcaster Teddy Atlas and journalist Mario Rivera Martino.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad, including five-time world champion Vinny Paz, junior welterweight star “Irish” Micky Ward, 1970s heavyweight star Earnie Shavers, two-division champion Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton and Hall of Famer Carlos Ortiz, are scheduled to participate in the 30th Anniversary celebration.

For more information on the Hall of Fame’s 30th Annual Induction Weekend, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram .