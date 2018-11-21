Caputo Smith faces Prince Badi on 12/1

Sat., Dec. 1st, 2018 Dee Lee Promotions, LLC in Association with Rising Star Promotions along with Nick Tiberi, Matchmaker. present “A Night of Live Boxing” at The Hockessin PAL Center located at 7259 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707. Dee Lee brought the first state, Delaware, it’s first ever Championship fight 19 years ago and she decided to bring them another championship fight. This time, Anthony “The Bull” Caputo Smith (16-8-0/11 ko’s) and Prince Badi “The Boxing Prince” Ajamu (29-5-1/15 ko’s) face off for the World Boxing Foundation Silver Cruiserweight title.





In a 8 round Special Attraction, Glassboro, New Jersey’s Super Middleweight Derrick “Take it to the Bank” Webster (28-1/14ko) takes on Accra, Ghana’s Joshua Okine (29-7-1/17ko), aiming to take another step towards a World Title opportunity.

The Co-Main on this terrific fight card features the return of fan favorite Stefan “The Freak” Talabisco (1-0-0/1 ko) of Elsmere, DE. The local heavyweight is sure to help pack the house and when he steps into the ring the crowd will be ROCKIN’!

The undercard is jam packed with a young hungry crew of Delaware fighters led by “Joltin” Joey Tiberi (16-3-0/9 ko’s), Schmelle “The Real Deal” Baldwin (2-0-0/1 ko’s) of Newark, fresh off his impressive knockout pro debut Vinny Kirkley (1-0-0/1ko) of New Castle, Maurice “The War Time” Horne (3-0-0/ 2 ko’s) of Middletown, Brandon Mullins (2-0-0 /1 ko) of Newark. Lightweight Adonis Wilkins (Pro Debut), and middleweight Anthony Miller (3-2-0/3 ko’s) both Delaware natives.

Come out and support these young fighters! Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with the first bout slated for 7:00 p.m. Tickets prices are; General Admission $45 in advance ($50 at the door), Ringside $60 in advance ($65 at the door) For more info contact: Promoter Diane Fischer 609.868.4243, Matchmaker Nick Tiberi 302.540.7203 or Joey Tiberi 302.650.8678.

Sponsored by: Delaware Park, Big Cat Boxing & Marketing, Designer Wraps, Gagliardi Insurance, CTD Security, Pini Masonry, Echelon Eventz, Country Lawn Care, R&E Excavation, Tricon Asphalt Paving and Concrete, Kirkley Construction, JKR Roofing & Renovations, Sugar Hill Photography, Delaware Brick, Sugar Hill Photography, Optima Cleaning Systems, Pike Creek Pub and Sherms Catering.

Dee Lee Promotions, LLC. is owned and operated by New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame & Atlantic City Boxing hall of Fame Promoter Diane Fischer-Cristiano of Vineland, NJ.

###

Prince Ranch Boxing’s unbeaten heavyweight prospect, Kye Brooks (4-0, 3 KOs) returns to the ring, December 1, 2018, at The Scottish Rite Theatre in San Antonio, Texas, as part of a stacked undercard for Kendo Castaneda (14-0, 7 KOs) vs. Gilbert Venegas Jr. (10-0, 6 KOs), co-promoted by TMB & PRB Entertainment and Roy Jones Jr. Promotions.





Brooks will be stepping up in competition to face Vaughn Parham (3-1 3KOs), who has won every bout in his professional career via knockout.

“I wanted a challenge, so I made sure I faced the toughest opponent possible,” said Kye Brooks, who resides in Las Vegas, and is trained by former two-time world champion Bones Adams. “Vaughn Parham is a kill or be killed type of fighter. He has tremendous power and it’s a dangerous fight. I took this challenge so that I can make a statement.”

“Brooks is a great fighter with good power in both hands.” said Greg Hannely, CEO of Prince Ranch Boxing. “He’s eager to face the best in his division. I am very excited for what the future holds for him.

This is Brooks’ toughest test to date as the New York native Parham is a heavy-handed slugger looking to pull off the upset.

“I am ready!” Brooks continued. “I didn’t turn pro for anything, I am giving people good fights and entertaining bouts, December 1st is just another one.”

The entire card will be streamed via Facebook’s FIGHTNIGHT LIVE channel, which has already served more than three million fight fans since May 2017.

Tickets priced $35 General Admission $40 at the door, and $100 Ringside, are on sale now, and can be purchased by calling (210) 449-5599 or (210) 322-9974. The Scottish Rite Theatre is located at 308 Ave E, San Antonio, TX 78205. Doors open at 4:00 PM, first bell at 5:30 PM.