‘Captain’ Stalker aiming to catch the tastiest prospects in boxing

Former Team GB skipper Thomas Stalker appointed as MTK Global Scout & Matchmaker and Brand Ambassador to MTK Marbella.

Former Team GB Olympic captain Thomas Stalker is aiming to catch the best up-and-coming boxing talent in Britain and further afield.





A world, European and EU medallist as an amateur at Elite level, Liverpool’s Stalker has decided to utilise his vast ring experience by taking up the roles of MTK Global Scout & Matchmaker and Brand Ambassador to MTK Marbella.

The 33-year-old southpaw, who claimed the WBO European lightweight title last year, is looking forward to taking on a new challenge.

“Having been involved with boxing for most of my life, I am very honoured to work with MTK Global and look forward to my new roles,” said Stalker. “On the one hand, I’ll be helping to take the business to the next level and on the other I’ll be involved in building the future of boxing at MTK.”

As a former British Amateur Boxer of the Year, Stalker competed at the highest level in the Team GB singlet, with ‘The Captain’ memorably skippering the successful London 2012 Olympic squad.

The 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist subsequently turned pro in 2013, going on to claim the WBO European lightweight title last year with a unanimous points victory over Antonio Joao Bento of Portugal last year in between an epic three-fight series with Wales’ Craig Evans.





Now 12-3-3 in the paid ranks, the decorated amateur believes his combination of Team GB and pro experience will help him identify and head-hunt the best prospects in British and European boxing.

“As a fighter and having been around boxing all my life, this is a great role to see the emerging talent from school-boy level to amateur standouts and future Olympians who then want to make the transition to the paid ranks,” said Stalker. “I’m delighted to be working with the best boxing company worldwide, scouting top boxers and putting the best fighters together with the best team.”

MTK International Operations Director Paul Gibson has backed Stalker’s move, insisting the 33-year-old is the ideal man for his new roles.

“Thomas fought at the very highest level as an amateur and he medalled at nearly every major tournament there is. Since then he’s personified the best things about MTK in his professionalism, dedication and enthusiasm around the gym,” said Gibson. “I believe Thomas has all the key attributes required to make a success of his new roles and unearth new talent for MTK Global.”





Following on from a recent Management Buy-In, MTK Global co-founder Matthew Macklin is delighted to add an educated boxing brain to the company’s new team.

“Thomas has a great eye,” said Macklin. “He’s a real team player and a brilliant man to have around the gym in terms of spotting fighters’ strengths and weaknesses and helping them iron things out. Those skills will be put to good use in his new roles and I have every confidence that he will attract even more talented fighters to our stable.”