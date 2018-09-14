Canelo vs. Golovkin 2 rematch predictions

On Saturday, September 29, Broadway Boxing will make its debut at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY, with a stacked card featuring many local prospects. Junior lightweight Melissa St. Vil, junior featherweight Khalid Twaiti, junior lightweight Jude Franklin, super middleweight Edgar Berlanga, junior welterweight Josue Vargas and junior middleweight Justin Biggs, all from Brooklyn, will compete along with junior middleweight Mathew Gonzalez from Queens, NY, and Uzbekistan Olympian heavyweight Bakhodir Jalolov, now residing in Los Angeles, CA.





Tickets for Broadway Boxing, presented by DiBella Entertainment and Uprising Promotions in association with The Real Deal Boxing, priced at $150, $125, $100, $60 and $35, are ON SALE NOW and can be purchased in person at Kings Theatre or online HERE. The Kings Theatre is located at 1027 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226.

The exciting card will be broadcast on LIVE.DBE1.COM, part of the SportsLive OTT service as part of a partnership with CBS Sports Digital. Fans can subscribe to the event for a discounted cost of $4.99 by visiting live.dbe1.com.

With the Canelo-Golovkin rematch tomorrow, the Broadway Boxing fighters gave their predictions on the highly anticipated middleweight championship showdown:





MELISSA ST. VIL (10-3-4, 1 KO) – JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHT – BROOKLYN, NY

“I think Canelo is going to win because of his speed, movement and athleticism. Golovkin has been slowing down in recent fights. This may be the fight when he gets old.” WINNER: CANELO

KHALID TWAITI (3-0, 2 KOs) – JUNIOR FEATHERWEIGHT – BROOKLYN, NY

“I believe Golovkin will be victorious by decision. I feel like he has a mental edge knowing that Canelo got caught using illegal substances. I think Golovkin will win most of the later rounds, which will make the difference in the fight.” WINNER: GOLOVKIN





JUDE FRANKLIN (8-0, 7 KOs) – JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHT – BROOKLYN, NY

“I think Canelo is going to win. He’s more skilled and a lot smarter than Golovkin. I don’t think it’s a good idea for him to stand and trade punches with Golovkin, but if he boxes and uses his skills, he should win.” WINNER: CANELO

BAKHODIR JALOLOV (1-0, 1 KO) – HEAVYWEIGHT – MIAMI, FL/SARIOSIYO, UZBEKISTAN

“This is a very tough fight for both fighters, but I believe the youth and ring intelligence of Canelo will lead him to victory.” WINNER: CANELO

EDGAR BERLANGA (8-0, 8 KOs) – SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT – BROOKLYN, NY

“I think Canelo will box GGG the first half of the fight and look to not get hit. Then as GGG tires a bit, I think he’ll stand toe to toe and fight him the second half. I think it will be a close fight and end in a decision victory for Canelo.” WINNER: CANELO

MATHEW GONZALEZ (6-0, 4 KOs) – JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT – RIDGEWOOD, QUEENS, NY

“I think it’s a 50/50 fight and it will come down to who has the better game plan. I believe their skill sets are pretty much the same. If it goes the distance I go with Canelo because he is a little bit better of a boxer but it only takes one punch and if it turns into a brawl GGG will win by knockout. It’s a tough pick but I give the edge to GGG.” WINNER: GOLOVKIN

JOSUE VARGAS (11-1, 7 KOs) – JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHT – BROOKLYN, NY

“I believe GGG is more confident now than the first fight because I feel, even though it was a draw, that he won that fight. I think he’s going to bring it to Canelo and perform even better this time. I don’t take anything away from Canelo, he is a great fighter and it is a 50/50 fight but the better man come Saturday night will be GGG.” WINNER: GOLOVKIN

JUSTIN BIGGS (4-0, 4 KOs) – JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT – BROOKLYN, NY

“If the fight goes the distance, I got Canelo. If there is a knockout, I got GGG. I can’t pick one or the other, but I’m excited for Saturday and good luck to both fighters!” WINNER: UNDECIDED