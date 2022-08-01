Canelo Vs. GGG 3 Full Card Set For September 17

CANELO VS. GGG III FULL CARD SET FOR SEPTEMBER 17 – EVENT TO BE BROADCAST IN MARKETS AROUND THE WORLD ON DAZN AND LIVE ON DAZN PPV IN THE U.S., CANADA, UK, IRELAND, AUSTRALIA, AND NEW ZEALAND

The full card for the long-anticipated trilogy showdown featuring world champions Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin on Saturday, September 17 is complete. Led by super-flyweight sensation Jesse Rodriguez in a co-main title battle against Israel Gonzalez, other thrilling matchups will fill an exciting night leading into the most anticipated fight of the year.

The event will be broadcast live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on DAZN PPV in the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand as well as around the world on DAZN (excluding Mexico, Latin America, and Kazakhstan)​ and is in partnership with Matchroom, Canelo Promotions and GGG Promotions.

The Canelo vs. GGG III full card will include:

In the co-main, Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez defending his WBC World Super-Flyweight title and looking to strengthen his fighter of the year claims against Israel Gonzalez , the Mexican challenger who is ready to lay it all on the line.

defending his WBC World Super-Flyweight title and looking to strengthen his fighter of the year claims against , the Mexican challenger who is ready to lay it all on the line. Ali Akhmedov and Gabriel Rosado clashing for the IBF North American Super-Middleweight title – the big-hitting 27-year-old Akhmedov’s third fight on a card topped by his fellow countryman Golovkin, in a clash that is a must-win for 36-year-old Rosado.

and clashing for the IBF North American Super-Middleweight title – the big-hitting 27-year-old Akhmedov’s third fight on a card topped by his fellow countryman Golovkin, in a clash that is a must-win for 36-year-old Rosado. Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams taking on Kieron Conway for the vacant WBA International Middleweight title.

taking on for the vacant WBA International Middleweight title. Diego Pacheco fighting for his first pro belt in his second battle over ten rounds when he meets Enrique Collazo , the 2012 Olympian and six-time Puerto Rican National champion.

fighting for his first pro belt in his second battle over ten rounds when he meets , the 2012 Olympian and six-time Puerto Rican National champion. Marc Castro appearing on his fifth Canelo undercard since making his debut in December 2020, this time against Kevin Montiel Mendoza in his first bout over eight rounds.

appearing on his fifth Canelo undercard since making his debut in December 2020, this time against in his first bout over eight rounds. Aaron ‘The Alien King’ Aponte mixing it up against unbeaten Mexican prospect Fernando Molina .

mixing it up against unbeaten Mexican prospect . Anthony Herrera getting the chance to bounce back to winning ways as he takes on Delvin McKinley.

It all leads into the third installment of the classic modern rivalry between Canelo and Golovkin, with the Mexican king putting his undisputed Super-Middleweight crown on the line against Kazakhstan’s reigning WBA and IBF Middleweight ruler in the most anticipated match up of 2022.

Canelo vs. GGG III will be live on DAZN around on the world and on DAZN PPV in the U.S. ($64.99 for current subscribers and $84.99 for new subscribers, which includes one month’s subscription to DAZN), Canada (CAD $64.99 for current and CAD $89.98 for new subscribers), UK and Ireland (£9.99/€9.99 for current and £17.98/€17.98 for new subscribers), Australia (AUD $44.99 for current and AUD $58.98 for new subscribers), and New Zealand (NZD $24.99 for current and NZD $39.98 for new subscribers). Excluded territories include Mexico, Latin America, and Kazakhstan.

Ali Akhmedov & Gabe Rosado Clash On Golovkin – Canelo Bill

Akhmedov (18-1 14 KOs), promoted by GGG Promotions, bagged a pair of wins inside the distance in 2021 in California to get his path to major title fights back on track after suffering a final round KO defeat to Carlos Gongora in their clash for the IBO strap in December 2020.

That was Akhmedov’s third fight on a card topped by his fellow countryman, promoter and Kazakh legend Golovkin, and the big hitting 27 year old will be looking to use the biggest of stages to impress against the Philly star.

Rosado (26-15-1 15 KOs) enjoyed thrilling success against his last eastern European foe, landing a knockout of the year contender when he landed a stunning right hook to demolish the unbeaten Uzbek rising star Bektemir Melikuziev in the third round of their clash in El Paso in June 2021.

Rosado who boxed GGG for the World Middleweight title in January 2013, has tangled with two contenders in his recent bouts, being edged out via majority decision by Shane Mosley Jr in April after taking Jaime Munguia the distance in November – making this a must-win for the 36 year old.

“I’m happy to be a part of this show on DAZN PPV,” said Akhmedov. “It is a great opportunity for me to demonstrate my skills, especially against such seasoned opponent as Gabriel Rosado. Rosado is very experienced and has a history of fighting the best talents in this division which motivates me even more.”

“I’m looking forward to being a part of one of the biggest fight cards of the year,” said Rosado. “This is an opportunity to do what I did against Bektemir and put myself right back in world title contention!”

“I am very happy for Ali that his next fight will be on DAZN PPV,” said Golovkin. “And it will be a title fight. It gives Ali an opportunity to show everything he’s capable of and make a great impression. As his promoter I have a lot of confidence in Ali and I believe the time has come for him to make a name for himself.”

“This fight will be like a 4th of July,” said Rosado’s trainer Johnathon Banks. “It will be full of fireworks with youth vs experience.”

