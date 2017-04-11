Canelo vs. Chavez Jr video highlight

HBO Sports, widely acclaimed for its innovative boxing programming, presents a unique perspective and in-depth look at the highly anticipated May 6th mega-pay-per-view showdown between Mexican superstars “Canelo” Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr., when CANELO/CHAVEZ JR.: A FIGHTING TRADITION debuts MONDAY, April 24 at 10:00 p.m. (ET/PT).

This 30-minute special will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO®, HBO On Demand® and affiliate portals as well as other new media platforms.





CANELO/CHAVEZ JR.: A FIGHTING TRADITION will go beyond chronicling the preparations of these two ring warriors by placing them, and their impending Las Vegas clash, in the context of Mexico’s great fighting tradition. Both fighters have a deep and personal connection to Mexico: Canelo from Guadalajara, and Chavez, Jr. from Culiacan, growing up in the shadow of his father’s illustrious fighting career and fame. Now the two are set to battle and add another chapter to the enduring boxing legacy of their proud country.

HBO Sports production crews will visit both fighters at training camp — Canelo in San Diego under the guidance of Eddy and Chepo Reynoso, and Chavez Jr. in Temoaya, Mexico with the legendary Nacho Beristain. Additional interviews include boxing greats and fighting mentors Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. and Oscar de la Hoya.

On Saturday, May 6, Canelo and Chavez, Jr. will meet at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, in a telecast to be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at 9:00 p.m. (ET)/ 6:00 p.m. (PT).

CANELO/CHAVEZ JR.: A FIGHTING TRADITION will be narrated by Liev Schreiber.