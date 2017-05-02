CANELO VS. CHAVEZ, JR. GRAND ARRIVALS

LAS VEGAS (May 2, 2017) – Former Two-Division World Champion Canelo Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs) and former WBC Middleweight World Champion Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. (50-2-1, 32 KOs) made their grand arrivals today at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas ahead of their highly anticipated clash on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena, produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View® beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.





They were joined by undercard co-main event fighters, former IBF Middleweight Champion David Lemieux (37-3, 33 KOs) and Marco “Dorado” Reyes (35-4, 26 KOs) who will meet in a 10-round middleweight event; and HBO Pay-Per-View® undercard fighters former WBC Silver Super Lightweight Champion Lucas “La Maquina” Matthysse (37-4, 34 KOs) and Emanuel “Tranzformer” Taylor (20-4, 14 KOs) facing off in a 10-round bout for the vacant WBO International and WBA Intercontinental welterweight titles; NABF Featherweight Champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (23-0, 13 KOs) and IBA Featherweight Champion Manuel “Tino” Avila (22-0, 8 KOs) to battle for the NABF Featherweight and vacant NABO Featherweight titles in their scheduled 10-round fight.

Canelo vs. Chavez, Jr. is a 12-round fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with TGB and sponsored by Tecate, BORN BOLD, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Adriana’s Insurance and Interjet. Lemieux vs. Reyes is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Eye of the Tiger Management. Matthysse vs. Taylor is a 10-round fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Arano Boxing and Star Boxing. Diaz, Jr. vs. Avila is presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event will take place Saturday, May 6 at T-Mobile Arena and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View® beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the closed circuit telecast of Canelo vs. Chavez, Jr. are priced at

$75, not including applicable fees. All seats are general admission and tickets are available for purchase at any MGM Resorts International box office or concierge desk. Tickets also can be purchased by phone with a major credit card at 800-745-3000. Tickets for “Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr.” in theaters nationwide are on sale now at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in select movie theaters through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network (DBN).