Tommy Frank Hoping To Be Ringside For Sunny Edwards British Title Fight

‘Super’ Tommy Frank admits he has one eye on the upcoming British Super Flyweight Title fight between rivals Sunny Edwards and Marcel Braithwaite, as he counts down to his own championship encounter at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena on November 29.





The 26-year-old ‘Steel City’ fighter takes on Mexico’s Martin Tecuapetla for the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) Inter-Continental Title, live on Freesports (Freeview 64; Sky 422; Virgin 553; Freesat 252; TalkTalk 64; BT 64); co-headlining alongside Barnsley’s Josh Wale, who faces Ghana’s Felix Williams for the IBO International Featherweight crown.

Although Frank is contesting this next bout at flyweight, he is currently the Commonwealth Super Flyweight champion, as well as the World Boxing Council (WBC) International Silver Super Flyweight belt holder. With Edwards and Braithwaite due to meet on December 21 at the Copper Box Arena in London, Tommy says he believes the match will make for a good fight, and is hoping to be ringside for the encounter.

“In all honesty, I’m slightly jealous,” said the huge Sheffield United fan. “Everyone knows I’d love to fight for that British Title one day. It’s a dream of mine to have that belt, and I’m sure I will at some point. At the end of the day, I’ll fight anyone but I trust my management team, and they want to build the Sunny Edwards fight for the future, when it will be a massive all-UK contest.





“I think the fight between them will be really good though, and closer than people are saying. Everyone seems to be writing off Braithwaite but I remember him from the amateurs and he was a good fighter. He’s strong and a good boxer too, so it’ll be interesting. I do think Sunny will outbox him, and win on points though.

“Sunny is a talented fighter, and I have a lot of respect for him, as a fighter and a person. He’s different to me on his social media, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing, he gets people talking! I can’t pretend to be something I’m not, and that’s why I don’t do that sort of thing. He’s a nice kid though, and all the best to both fighters. May the best man win and I’ll probably face both of them at some point in my career.

“To be honest, I wouldn’t mind going along to it. I’ll have to see what Dennis [Hobson] has got in mind, and we might have a trip down to London to watch it. It’ll be a good fight and, I don’t know, maybe Frank Warren can sort us out with a couple of ringside tickets!





“At the minute though, I’m just concentrating on my fight. It’s a cliché, but everything is going brilliant. Tickets are going well, and training is going really good. We know what this Mexican is all about and although my last performance wasn’t a bad one, it wasn’t up to my expectations, so I’m looking forward to righting that wrong and putting on a really good performance.

“I’m loving life, I’m boxing for another title, and my team have done so well for me. I wake up every day with a smile on my face; I’m living the dream. Next year is going to be massive for me, I’m going to be involved in big fights, and 2020 is going to be a real breakthrough time.”

Appearing on the undercard will be Rotherham’s Kash Ali, and Sheffield’s Nicolie Campbell, Sufyaan Ahmed, Perry Howe and Kane Salvin.

