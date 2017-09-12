Canelo says beating Golovkin will be history fight

Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez has told Gennady Golovkin to “bring it” as the pair kicked-off fight week ahead of their toe-to-toe clash on Saturday night.

the flame-haired Canelo wants to give fans the fight they have long yearned for and warned knockout king Golovkin to be ready during their Grand Arrivals at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.





“I know what I have in front of me. I know he’s a strong fighter. He is the most dangerous opponent of my career, but I’m ready for him and what’s next to come. That’s why we prepared, and also to give the fans a beautiful fight,” Canelo said.

“This fight’s for you; this fight’s for all the fans who have been asking for it. We know that in fights, it takes two to tango. I’m ready, and you know what you’ll get from me. Let’s just hope he brings it as well.

“I’m excited and happy that the fight is almost here. I’ve been focused like always with my training in this camp. I’m going to do and use whatever I need to be one step ahead of Gennady in the ring.

“Without a doubt, our fight on Saturday will be one of the great fights in the history of boxing. Golovkin will bring out the best in me,” said Canelo.





This is a showdown which has many believing it will go down in the list of classic fights, to sit alongside the legendary bouts of the 1980s, something which Golovkin himself agrees with.

“I want to win this fight because for me this win will be like a history fight, like Leonard vs. Hagler. I believe the middleweight division will come back. And Canelo, he’s a very special guy. Right now for us it’s huge. Especially for me, it’s huge,” said Golovkin.

“The story of the middleweight division, it’s a long story. I remember a lot of great champions, like Carlos Monzon, Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, Bernard Hopkins.

“Right now I think new stories, new times for us. So many stories are huge in the middleweight division. To be a champion is huge,” Golovkin said.

