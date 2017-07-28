Canelo battles Golovkin for his IBF & WBA straps

. MAJOR MIDDLEWEIGHT HARDWARE ON THE LINE: CANELO

ALVAREZ TO FIGHT FOR WBA AND IBF TITLES AND TO DEFEND LINEAL AND RING MAGAZINE TITLES IN SHOWDOWN WITH GENNADY “GGG” GOLOVKIN AT LAS VEGAS’ T-MOBILE ARENA SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

. PRESENTED LIVE BY HBO PAY-PER-VIEW®

Middleweight supremacy, elevation to the top of the pound-for-pound rankings, and a slew of championship belts will be on the line on September 16th when Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) takes on Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs), with Canelo defending his Ring Magazine and Lineal titles and challenging for the WBA and IBF championships at the sold out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.





“I am very proud to be fighting for these important titles in this fight,” Canelo said. “This will be the best boxing event of the year, and I know all of the fans from Mexico and beyond will come out and enjoy the fight as I defend my Lineal and Ring Magazine titles, and take home the WBA and IBF championships.”

Canelo vs. Golovkin is a 12-round fight for the middleweight championship of the world presented by Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions and sponsored by Tecate, BORN BOLD, Hennessy, Never Stop, Never Settle, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Fred Loya Insurance, Tsesnabank and Capital Holdings. The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 16 at T-Mobile Arena and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View® beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

Episode #1 of 24/7 Canelo/Golovkin premieres Saturday, Aug. 26 on HBO Immediately following the live World Championship Boxing double header from the StubHub Center at 9:45 p.m. ET/PT.