Canelo-GGG to fight for WBC commemorative belt

The WBC announces the creation of the “Adolfo Lopez Mateos” commemorative belt to be presented as a special prize to the winner of the bout in one of the most important dates for Mexico, the Independence Day on September 16th, a festivity directly related to boxing.

On September 16th, WBC Middleweight champion, Gennady “GGG” Golovkin and Mexican Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez clash as part of the September 16th celebration….location Las Vegas. The winner will be recognized with this masterpiece, designed and created by the Huichol Community.

The voting process to choose the belt “Don Adolfo López Mateos” among three beautiful designs, is open and briskly progressing.





