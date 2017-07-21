Canelo-GGG tickets for closed circuit go on sale today

Tickets for closed circuit viewing in Las Vegas of the battle for middleweight supremacy between lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) and WBC, WBA, IBF, IBO Middleweight World Champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) will go on sale today, Friday, July 21 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

“Closed circuit viewing is a phenomenal way to watch mega-events in Las Vegas like Canelo vs. Golovkin and provide an exciting, electric atmosphere that fans love,” said Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya.

Tickets for the closed circuit telecast of Canelo vs. Golovkin at Bellagio Resort and Casino, MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, The Mirage Hotel and Casino, Monte Carlo Resort and Casino, New York-New York Hotel and Casino, Luxor Hotel and Casino, and Circus Circus Las Vegas are priced at $75, not including applicable fees. All seats are general admission and go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10:00 a.m. PT. Tickets may be purchased at any MGM Resorts International Box Office, by phone with a major credit card at 1-800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.





Canelo vs. Golovkin is a 12-round fight for the middleweight championship of the world presented by Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions and sponsored by Tecate, BORN BOLD, Hennessy, Never Stop, Never Settle, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Fred Loya Insurance, Fathom Events, Tsesnabank, and Capital Holdings. The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com and www.hbo.com/boxing; follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing, @Canelo, @GGGBoxing, @OscarDeLaHoya, @HBOBoxing, @TomLoeffler1; become a fan on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing, www.Facebook.com/GGGBoxing,

www.Facebook.com/HBOBoxing; follow on Instagram @GoldenBoyBoxing, @Canelo, @GGGBoxing, @OscarDeLaHoya, @HBOBoxing; and follow the conversation using #CaneloGGG.

Photos and videos are available to download by clicking here or copying and pasting the link http://bit.ly/CaneloGolovkin into a browser. Credit must be given to Golden Boy Promotions for photos and videos used.