Canelo-GGG super fight information

RingTV.com and Flipps Media today announced a partnership to stream the most anticipated boxing showdown of the year, “Supremacy,” on Saturday, September 16, as two-division and current Ring Magazine and lineal world middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) takes on WBCIBF/WBA Middleweight World Champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0,33 KOs) in the 12-round main event on Mexican Independence Day.

“Canelo vs. Golovkin”, presented by Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions, will air live on www.ringtv.com Pay Per View in the United States, Mexico and Canada, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, from an already sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The PPV broadcast will be available to watch in HD, in both English and Spanish.

Canelo vs GGG – Online PPV Promo





RingTV.com will be the online programming apparatus for purchasing and viewing the “Supremacy” PPV with Flipps Media providing technology to drive the Sept. 16th event programming.

“Over the past two years Golden Boy Media and Entertainment has changed how fight fans watch boxing,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “We were the first boxing promotion company to live stream fights on Facebook. We were the first to stream live on Twitter, and we have invested heavily in making sure that boxing fans can choose how they watch their favorite fighters on RingTV.com. Bringing fans across the globe Canelo vs Golovkin on a world-class platform that provides a premium viewing experience helps fulfill my vision to make boxing accessible everywhere.”

“This once-in-a-lifetime boxing event continues our goal to provide top combat sports events from around the world at the highest level of digital programming,” Flipps Media COO Michael Weber said. “The Ring magazine has been known as the ‘Bible of Boxing’ since 1922. We’re proud to be partnering with RingTV.com, which has grown Ring’s powerful influence in pro boxing to a rapidly changing, increasingly younger audience, by streaming the best available boxing events and news.”





“We are looking to continue the momentum of our past online pay-per-view offerings. We have proven with the Canelo vs Chavez Jr, GGG vs Jacobs, Canelo vs Liam Smith, and the Canelo vs Amir Khan online pay-per-views that fans are looking to watch these fights on their device of choice,” said Scott Tetreault, Vice President of Golden Boy Media and Entertainment “We feel that the excitement behind this fight will surpass all records of past online pay-per-views, and partnering with Flipps will bring fans the best online viewing experience possible on September 16th.”

The non-PPV undercard and other fight week programming, including the “Canelo-Golovkin” final press conference and official weigh-in, will be streamed live globally, FREE on the FITE app, available for iOS and Android devices, as well as on www.FITE.tv. (event schedule to be determined)