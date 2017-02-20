Boxing News 24/7


Canelo-Chavez Jr. Ticket information

Tickets for two-division world champion and boxing pay-per-view king Canelo Álvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs) and former WBC World Middleweight Champion
Julio César Chávez, Jr. (50-2-1, 32 KOs) go on sale today at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.
The 12-round clash will take place on Cinco de Mayo weekend, Saturday, May 6 at Las Vegas’ new T-Mobile Arena, located along The Las Vegas Strip between New York-New York and Monte Carlo.

As one of the biggest boxing matches in Mexican history, the mega-fight features two of Mexico’s most popular and powerful fighters to determine who is Mexico’s greatest. The event will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View® beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.


Tickets priced at $1,500, $1,250, $1000, $800, $600, $400, $300, $200, $125 and $75, not including applicable service charges and taxes, with a total ticket limit of 12 per person (a limit of 10 per person at the $1,500, $1,250, $1000, $800, $600, $400 price levels and a limit of two [2] per person at the $125 and $75 price level), go on sale Monday, February 20 at 10:00 a.m. PST/1:00 p.m. EST. To charge by phone with a major credit card, call 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849). Tickets also will be available for purchase at www.t-mobilearena.com or www.axs.com.

Canelo vs. Chávez, Jr. is a 12-round fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions and sponsored by Tecate, BORN BOLD, Adriana's Insurance and Interjet.

For more information, visitwww.goldenboypromotions.com and www.hbo.com/boxing; follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing, @OscarDeLaHoya, @hboboxing; become a fan on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing and www.Facebook.com/HBOboxing; follow on Instagram @GoldenBoyBoxing, @HBOboxing and @OscarDeLaHoya; follow the conversation using #CaneloChavezJr.

CANELO ÁLVAREZ VS. JULIO CÉSAR CHÁVEZ, JR.
TICKETS ON SALE TODAY, FEBRUARY 20

CANELO ÁLVAREZ TO BATTLE JULIO CÉSAR CHÁVEZ, JR.
SATURDAY, MAY 6 ON CINCO DE MAYO WEEKEND
FROM T-MOBILE ARENA IN LAS VEGAS
PRESENTED LIVE BY HBO PAY-PER-VIEW®

Tickets on Sale TODAY at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET

