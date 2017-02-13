Boxing News 24/7


Canelo-Chavez Jr. press tour

CANELO ÁLVAREZ AND JULIO CÉSAR CHÁVEZ, JR. TO EMBARK ON FOUR STOP INTERNATIONAL PRESS TOUR BEGINNING MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20

CANELO VS. CHÁVEZ, JR. TAKES PLACE SATURDAY, MAY 6 AT
T-MOBILE ARENA PRESENTED LIVE BY HBO PAY-PER-VIEW®

All Events Are Open To The Public!

LOS ANGELES (Feb. 13, 2017) – Two-division world champion Canelo Álvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs) and former WBC World Middleweight Champion Julio César Chávez, Jr. (50-2-1, 32 KOs) will embark on a four city international press tour beginning Monday, February 20 to engage with fans and the media ahead of their Cinco de Mayo weekend showdown set for Saturday, May 6 at T-Mobile Arena. Canelo vs. Chavez, Jr. will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.


Canelo and Chavez, Jr. will kick-off the four city, international press tour in Mexico City on Feb. 20 that will travel to New York on Feb. 21, Houston on Feb. 23, and end with a press event and fan fiesta blowout in Los Angeles on Feb. 24.

Monday, February 20 – Mexico City, Mexico
Location, arrival and start times to be announced shortly.

Tuesday, February 21 – New York, New York
Location: Hard Rock Café New York – Live Venue
1501 Broadway New York, NY 10036 (Corner of Broadway and 43rd St.)
Press & Fan Arrival Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Press Conference Begins: 1:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 23 – Houston, Texas
Location: Minute Maid Park
501 Crawford St, Houston, TX 77002
Press & Fan Arrival Time: 12:00 p.m. CT
Press Conference Begins: 1:00 p.m. CT

Friday, February 24 – Los Angeles, California
Location: Plaza Mexico
3100 E. Imperial Hwy, Lynwood, CA 90262
Press & Fan Arrival Time: 2:00 p.m. PT
Fan Fiesta Begins: 5:00 p.m. PT

Canelo vs. Chávez, Jr. is a 12-round fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions and sponsored by Tecate, BORN BOLD. The event will take place on Saturday, May 6 at T-Mobile Arena and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View® beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

For more information, visitwww.goldenboypromotions.com and www.hbo.com/boxing; follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing, @OscarDeLaHoya, @hboboxing; become a fan on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing and www.Facebook.com/HBOboxing; follow on Instagram @GoldenBoyBoxing, @HBOboxing and @OscarDeLaHoya; follow the conversation using #CaneloChavezJr.

