Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs – WBC stats

WBC Middleweight World Championship

May 4, 2019 / Las Vegas, Nevada / T-Mobile Arena

This will be the 2,048th fight sanctioned by the WBC in its 56-year history.





GOLDEN BOY PROMOTIONS AND MATCHROOM BOXING PRESENT:

SAÚL “Canelo” ÁLVAREZ (Mexico)

Two-time WBC Middleweight World Champion, 2nd Title Defense

Age: 28 / Date of birth: July 18, 1990

Residence: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico / Birthplace: Juanacatlán, Jalisco, Mexico

Record: 51-1-2, 35 KOs / World championship fights: 12-1-1, 7 KOs / Total rounds: 379

Height: 5’8” – 173cm / Reach: 70.5” – 179cm / Stance: Right-handed

Promoter: Golden Boy Promotions / Manager: Jose “Chepo” Reynoso / Trainer: Edison “Eddy” Reynoso

DANIEL “The Miracle Man” JACOBS (United States)

IBF Middleweight World Champion, 1st Title Defense

Age: 32 / Date of birth: February 3, 1987

Residence, birthplace: Brooklyn, New York

Record: 35-2, 29 KOs / World championship fights: 6-2, 5 KOs / Total rounds: 157

Height: 5’11.5 – 182cm / Reach: 73″ – 185cm / Stance: Right-handed

Promoter: Matchroom Boxing / Manager: Al Haymon / Trainer: Andre Rozier





WBC MIDDLEWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS

1. Dick Tiger (Nigeria) 1963

2. Joey Giardello (US) 1963 – 1965

3. Dick Tiger (Nigeria) * 1965 – 1966

4. Emile Griffith (V.I.) 1966 – 1967

5. Nino Benvenuti (Italy) 1967

6. Emile Griffith (V.I.) * 1967 – 1968

7. Nino Benvenuti (Italy) * 1968 – 1970

8. Carlos Monzon (Argentina) 1970 – 1974

9. Rodrigo Valdez (Colombia) 1974 – 1976

10. Carlos Monzon (Argentina) * 1976 – 1977

11. Rodrigo Valdez (Colombia) * 1977 – 1978

12. Hugo Corro (Argentina) 1978 – 1979

13. Vito Antuofermo (Italy) 1979 – 1980

14. Alan Minter (GB) 1980

15. Marvin Hagler (US) 1980 – 1987

16. Ray Leonard (US) 1987

17. Thomas Hearns (US) 1987 – 1988

18. Iran Barkley (US) 1988 – 1989

19. Roberto Duran (Panama) 1989

20. Julian Jackson (V.I.) 1990 – 1993

21. Gerald McClellan (US) 1993 – 1995

22. Julian Jackson (V.I.) * 1995

23. Quincy Taylor (US) 1995 – 1996

24. Keith Holmes (US) 1996 – 1998

25. Hassine Cherifi (France) 1998 – 1999

26. Keith Holmes (US) * 1999 – 2001

27. Bernard Hopkins (US) 2001 – 2005

28. Jermain Taylor (US) 2005 – 2007

29. Kelly Pavlik (US) 2007 – 2010

30. Sebastian Zbik (Ger) Interim 2009

31. Sergio Martinez (Argentina) 2010

32. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (Mex) 2011

33. Sergio Martinez (Argentina) * 2012 – 2014

34. Marco A. Rubio (Mex) Interim 2014

35. Gennady Golovkin (Kaz) Interim 2014 – 2016

36. Miguel Cotto (Puerto Rico) 2014 – 2015

37. Canelo Alvarez (Mex) 2015 – 2016

38. Gennady Golovkin (Kaz) 2016 – 2018

39. Canelo Alvarez (Mex) * 2018 –

40. Jermall Charlo (US) Interim 2018 –

*Regained title

WBC TOP 10 MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONS

1. Ray Leonard (US)

2. Bernard Hopkins (US)

3. Carlos Monzon (Argentina)

4. Marvin Hagler (US)

5. Nino Benvenuti (Italy)

6. Gennady Golovkin (Kazakhstan)

7. Emile Griffith (Virgin Islands)

8. Gerald McClellan (US)

9. Sergio Martinez (Argentina)

10. Rodrigo Valdez (Colombia)

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE MIDDLEWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY:

31 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, nine of whom have regained the title: Dick Tiger (Nigeria), Emile Griffith (Virgin Islands), Nino Benvenuti (Italy), Carlos Monzon (Argentina), Rodrigo Valdez (Colombia), Julian Jackson (Virgin Islands), Keith Holmes (US), Sergio Martinez (Argentina), Canelo Alvarez (Mexico).

120 WBC middleweight world championship fights have been held in WBC history.

MEMORABLE WBC MIDDLEWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHTS:

Sep. 15, 2018 Canelo Alvarez W12 Gennady Golovkin – Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 16, 2017 Gennady Golovkin D12 Canelo Alvarez – Las Vegas, Nevada

Mar. 18, 2017 Gennady Golovkin W12 Daniel Jacobs – New York, New York

Sep. 10, 2016 Gennady Golovkin TKO5 Kell Brook – London, England

Nov. 21, 2015 Canelo Alvarez W12 Miguel Cotto – Las Vegas, Nevada

June 7, 2014 Miguel Cotto TKO10 Sergio Martinez – New York, New York

Sep. 15, 2012 Sergio Martinez W12 Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. – Las Vegas, Nevada

Dec. 3, 2005 Jermain Taylor W12 Bernard Hopkins – Las Vegas, Nevada

July 16, 2005 Jermain Taylor W12 Bernard Hopkins – Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 18, 2004 Bernard Hopkins KO9 Oscar de la Hoya – Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 29, 2001 Bernard Hopkins TKO12 Felix Trinidad – New York, New York

Feb. 24, 1989 Roberto Duran W12 Iran Barkley – Atlantic City, New Jersey

June 6, 1988 Iran Barkley TKO3 Thomas Hearns – Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 6, 1987 Sugar Ray Leonard W12 Marvin Hagler – Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 15, 1985 Marvin Hagler TKO3 Thomas Hearns – Las Vegas, Nevada

Nov. 10, 1983 Marvin Hagler W15 Roberto Duran – Las Vegas, Nevada

July 30, 1977 Carlos Monzon W15 Rodrigo Valdes – Fontvielle, Monaco

June 2, 1973 Carlos Monzon W15 Emile Griffith – Fontvieille, Monaco

Nov. 7, 1970 Carlos Monzon TKO12 Nino Benvenuti – Rome, Italy

Mar. 4, 1968 Nino Benvenuti W15 Emile Griffith – New York, New York

Sep. 29, 1967 Emile Griffith W15 Nino Benvenuti – Queens, New York

Apr. 25, 1966 Emile Griffith W15 Dick Tiger – New York, New York

Dec. 14, 1964 Joey Giardello W15 Rubin Carter – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 10, 1963 Dick Tiger TKO7 Gene Fullmer – Ibadan, Nigeria

WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.