Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev – WBC stats for Saturday’s match

Light Heavyweights / 12 Rounds

November 2, 2019 / Las Vegas, Nevada / MGM Grand





GOLDEN BOY PROMOTIONS AND MAIN EVENTS PRESENT:

SAÚL “Canelo” ÁLVAREZ (Mexico)

WBC Franchise Champion

Age: 29 / Date of birth: July 18, 1990

Residence: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico / Birthplace: Juanacatlán, Jalisco, Mexico

Record: 52-1-2, 35 KOs / Total rounds: 391

﻿World championship fights: 13-1-1, 7 KOs

Height: 5’8” – 173cm / Reach: 70.5” – 179cm / Stance: Right-handed

Promoter: Golden Boy Promotions / Manager: Jose “Chepo” Reynoso / Trainer: Edison “Eddy” Reynoso

SERGEY “Krusher” KOVALEV (Russia)

3-time WBO Light Heavyweight World Champion, 10 successful defenses

Age: 36 / Date of birth: April 2, 1983

Residence: Sherman Oaks, California / Birthplace: Chelyabinsk, Russia

Record: 34-3-1, 29 KOs / Total rounds: 173

World championship fights: 13-3, 10 KOs

Height: 6’0″ – 183cm / Reach: 72.5″ – 184cm / Stance: Right-handed

Promoter: Main Events / Manager: Egis Klimas / Trainer: Buddy McGirt

MEMORABLE WBC LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHTS:

Oct. 18, 2019 Artur Beterbiev TKO10 Oleksandr Gvozdyk – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Dec. 1, 2018 Oleksandr Gvozdyk KO11 Adonis Stevenson – Québec City, Québec

May 19, 2018 Adonis Stevenson D12 Badou Jack – Toronto, Ontario

May 24, 2014 Adonis Stevenson W12 Andrzej Fonfara – Montréal, Québec

June 8, 2013 Adonis Stevenson KO1 Chad Dawson – Montréal, Québec

Apr. 28, 2012 Chad Dawson W12 Bernard Hopkins – Atlantic City, New Jersey

May 21, 2011 Bernard Hopkins W12 John Pascal – Montréal, Québec

Dec. 11, 2009 Jean Pascal W12 Adrian Diaconu – Montréal, Québec

Apr. 12, 2008 Chad Dawson W12 Glen Johnson – Tampa, Florida

May 21, 2005 Tomasz Adamek W12 Paul Briggs – Chicago, Illinois

May 15, 2004 Antonio Tarver TKO2 Roy Jones Jr. – Las Vegas, Nevada

Nov. 22, 1996 Roy Jones Jr. W12 Mike McCallum – Tampa, Florida

July 23, 1994 Mike McCallum W12 Jeff Harding – Bismarck, North Dakota

Nov. 7, 1988 Sugar Ray Leonard TKO9 Donny Lalonde – Las Vegas, Nevada

May 29, 1988 Donny Lalonde TKO5 Leslie Stewart – Port of Spain, Trinidad

Mar. 7, 1987 Thomas Hearns TKO10 Dennis Andries – Detroit, Michigan

Sep. 10, 1986 Dennis Andries TKO9 Tony Sibson – London, England

Mar. 18, 1983 Michael Spinks W15 Dwight Muhammad Qawi – Atlantic City, New Jersey

Dec. 19, 1981 Dwight Muhammad Qawi TKO10 Matthew Saad Muhammad – Atlantic City, New Jersey

Apr. 22, 1979 Matthew Saad Muhammad TKO8 Marvin Johnson – Indianapolis, Indiana

Oct. 9, 1976 John Conteh W15 Yaqui Lopez – Copenhagen, Denmark

May 24, 1968 Bob Foster KO4 Dick Tiger – New York, New York

Dec. 16, 1966 Dick Tiger W15 José Torres – New York, New York

Aug. 15, 1966 José Torres W15 Eddie Cotton – Las Vegas, Nevada

June 1, 1963 Willie Pastrano W15 Harold Johnson – Las Vegas, Nevada





WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.