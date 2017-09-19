Camp life: Óscar Valdez – Episode No. 1

CAMP LIFE, the digital series produced exclusively by Top Rank®, returns today with a three-part feature on undefeated World Boxing Organization (WBO) featherweight world champion ÓSCAR VALDEZ. Designed to give a behind-the-scenes look at training camps of fighters in the Top Rank stable, CAMP LIFE gives fans a real taste of training camp as fighters prepare for their battles. CAMP LIFE will be distributed on various platforms, including Top Rank’s website (www.toprank.com), Facebook, Top Rank’s You Tube channel and Twitter.

In CAMP LIFE: ÓSCAR VALDEZ viewers take a journey to Southern California where Valdez (22-0, 19 KOs), a two-time Mexican Olympian, surrounded by team members, trainers and sparring partners, prepares for his Friday, September 22 world title defense against undefeated top-four world-rated contender GENESIS SERVANIA (29-0, 12 KOs), of Bacolod City, Philippines in a marquee all-action fight. The fight will take place at Tucson Arena, and will be televised live and exclusively at 10:30 p.m. EDT / 7:30 p.m. PDT on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and stream live on the ESPN app.





Here is Episode No. 1 of the Top Rank-produced three-part series CAMP LIFE: ÓSCAR VALDEZ; https://youtu.be/k4I6hCnEY3A

Promoted by Top Rank® and Peltz Boxing, remaining tickets to this world championship doubleheader are priced at $102, $77, $52 and $27. They may be purchased at any Ticketmaster outlet, online at www.Ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800) 745-3000, or by visiting the Tucson Convention Center ticket office.

The co-main event will feature WBO super middleweight champion GILBERTO “Zurdo” RAMIREZ (35-0, 24 KOs), from Mazatlan Mexico, taking on No. 1 contender and mandatory challenger JESSE “Hard Work” HART (22-0, 18 KOs), of Philadelphia, PA, in the grudge match of the year. The four main event warriors boast a perfect combined record of 108-0 (73 KOs) with nearly 70% of their victories coming by way of knockout.





The event will be further enhanced with the addition of Irish Olympic hero MICHAEL “MICK” CONLAN, 2016 U.S. Olympian MIKAELA MAYER and the battle for the vacant NABF welterweight title between EGIS KAVALIAUSKAS and MAHONRI MONTES. Conlan (3-0, 3 KOs) will rumble in six-round featherweight bout against Kenny Guzman (3-0, 1 KO), Kalispell, Montana, and Mayer (1-0, 1 KO) will take on Allison Martinez (1-2, 1 KO) from Spring, Texas, in a four-round lightweight bout.

