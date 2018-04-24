Cameron: ‘Thanks For Taking The Challenge But You Are In For A Hard Night!’

Liam Cameron is promising Nick Jenman the hardest night of his career, when they meet at the Ice Sheffield Arena on April 27.





Brighton’s Jenman has stepped in at short notice to face Cameron for the home fighter’s Commonwealth Middleweight Title, after the withdrawal of original opponent Danny Butler.

The clash is ‘Cannonball’ Cameron’s first defence of the belt, which he won against Sam Sheedy last October, and will be screened live on Freesports (Freeview 95, Freesat 252, Sky 424, BT 95, Talk Talk 95).

Southpaw Jenman, 20-10-1 (3), was in action as recently as late March, when he lost a tight decision to Andrew Robinson for the vacant IBO Continental Middleweight crown. The 32-year-old has said he will be in top shape on fight-night and is relishing the opportunity of fighting with no pressure on his shoulders.

Liam, a former ABA champion, has his sights set firmly on a future British Title challenge against the current champion – a man he has already beaten in the amateurs – Tommy Langford. Cameron, 27, is experienced enough to know though that he cannot afford to take his eye off Jenman, and says he will be totally switched on for the impending challenge.





“It’s just frustrating to have opponents keep pulling out,” explained Liam. “I kind of knew it would happen though, so I’m not too bothered, and I treat all opponents the same because they bring different threats. I don’t understand why opponents pull out. To get the opportunity to box for the Commonwealth Title against Sheedy, I had to fight for peanuts. There are loads [of boxers] that have been offered this fight who will possibly make more money than I am, and they still aren’t taking the fight; just pricing themselves out of it.

“So, it’s great that Jenman has stepped up. I thank him for it, but I will absolutely break his heart to bits on fight night. I’m no [Andrew] Robinson and this, if it goes 12 rounds, will be the hardest fight of his life. I’ve never seen him box and I’m not really interested. He’s been stopped by Tommy Langford and he’s lost 10 fights. If I can’t be beating Jenman then, no disrespect, I’m going nowhere in boxing. It doesn’t matter how hard he’s trained or how up for the fight he is; and if being ‘up’ for fights won you titles then I should already be world champion!

“I love fighting southpaws too, they walk onto my best shots! I’ve had 10 weeks to train, I’m punching very hard and he’ll soon know the step up in class between me and Andrew Robinson. I feel extra confidence winning the title, and being ranked number five in Britain. I’ve trained solidly and put myself through hell. I’m super-fit, and ready.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions presents Liam Cameron defending his Commonwealth Middleweight Title against Brighton’s Nicky Jenman at the Ice Sheffield Arena (S9 5DA) on April 27. Also appearing will be Doncaster’s Craig Derbyshire defending his Central Area Super Flyweight Title against Sheffield’s Tommy Frank.





For ticket information call 0114 243 4443.