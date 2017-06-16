Camacho & Iqbal Clash For English Cruiserweight Title On July 9th

The British Boxing Board of Control this week announced that they have approved the mouth watering and explosive clash between “Macho Man” Wadi Camacho and “The General” Arfan Iqbal for the English Cruiserweight title to take place on Sunday 9th July at York Hall on a Steve Goodwin promoted show.

Two time Southern Area Champion and Prizefighter winner Camacho has his second chance at English title glory after an unsuccessful challenge against China Clarke in 2013. Now under the tutelage of Terry Coulter and having won 5 of his last 6 (only loss being highly controversial against Isaac Chamberlain) Camacho has enjoyed a career renaissance.

Iqbal is undefeated in 11 to date and has previously featured on Channel 5 despatching former Southern Area Champion Leon Senior inside the distance and is confident in eating Camacho. “Camacho will not last the distance. He is going to get hurt” said Iqbal.





Four other title fights are on the card:

Leon McKenzie takes on Alan Higgins for the Southern Area Super-Middleweight title which also doubles up as an eliminator for the English title Many felt McKenzie was very unlucky not to have got the decision for the English strap against Jahmaine Smyle in his last fight and is determined to win his first piece of silverware. However in the opposite corner stands Alan Higgins the former champion who lost his title against Craig Richards in another controversial decision where the vast majority of those watching felt Higgins had won.

The Southern Area Welterweight title is up for grabs when Erick “The Eagle” Ochieng takes on Freddy Kiwitt for the vacant title. Ochieng lost a split decision against John O’Donnell for the English title in his last fight and is confident of defeating the talented Kiwitt in what is once again a fantastic 50/50 clash.

The vacant Southern Area lightweight title is on the line when Jumaane Camero takes on former Portsmouth professional footballer David Birmingham. Camero’s long arms, awakward style and boxing skills takes on the come forward aggressive Birmingham in another 50/50 clash.





Finally Adrian “A Star” Martin takes on a tough foreign opponent for the International Challenge Belt.

Another 50/50 clash sees Diego Burton take on “The Genie” Justin Menzie over 10 rounds in a non title fight.

Two highly rates talents make their debuts. Welterweight Sam Gilly comes out of Rod Julian’s RJ Gym in Loughton and makes his highly anticipated debut whilst London’s Tunji Ogunniya makes his long awaited debut in the Super-Welterweight division.

“Sugarboy” Nathan Weiss has his first bout since signing with Steve Goodwin as he moves towards a title shot in the Welterweight division.

A stellar undercard featuring the undefeated prospects Joe McCory (Welterweight) Chris Davies (Light-Heavyweight) Mikael Lawal (Cruiserweight) Lewis Syrett (Middleweight) Liam Dillon (Lightweight) Billy Allington (Welterweight)

The show starts early afternoon and goes on into the evening. Limited tickets are available at either www.goodwinboxing.co.uk or www.iboxingtickets.com