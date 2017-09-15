Callum Smith vs. Erik Skoglund predictions

British Callum Smith or Swedish Erik Skoglund? That’s the question before the super middleweight premiere of the World Boxing Super Series and the quest for the Ali Trophy at the Echo Arena, Liverpool. Eubank Jr., Yildirim, Groves, Cox and Brant give their predictions ahead of the hotly anticipated fight.

Chris Eubank Jr.:

“Callum Smith is talented but untested. He is going up against a guy who has an edge in experience due to Skoglund having already gone the championship distance regularly. If Callum is going to do what he is expected to do then, well, he will win. I am hoping he does as I want to fight him in an all-British final.”





“I saw him as a betting favorite just behind George Groves but he first has to prove that he belongs there. To date he has beaten nobody that suggests that he should be ranked that high.”

Avni Yildirim:

“Callum Smith is a much better fighter and he will win for sure. Skoglund has a good record, but he has not really been tested. Smith has waited a long time to be in the spotlight of boxing, now it is finally his time. I think he should have been the number one seed in the tournament, and I definitely expect to meet him in the final.”

George Groves:

”For me Smith is a big favourite. He has hometown advantage and seems relaxed and focused. Skoglund looks weight drained and a little wide eyed. I would pick Smith to win via KO.” Jamie Cox: “It looks like it will be a great opener in the super middleweight division with two unbeaten fighters! I’m going for Smith however it won’t be easy. I hope Callum reaches the final so I am part of an all British final with two unbeaten fighters.”

Juergen Braehmer:

“Two good fighters. let the best man win!”





Robert Brant:

“I am very excited to watch the Smith vs. Skoglund fight. It is extremely hard for me to make a prediction. The best prediction that I have would be if it ends in a knockout, Smith will be the winner. If it goes to decision I would choose Skoglund due to his experience going the distance.”

