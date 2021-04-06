Callum Johnson vs Emil Markic on April 24

CALLUM JOHNSON will be back in action on April 24th after more than TWO YEARS of inactivity. The Queensberry newbie will return on the card headlined by Denzel Bentley’s defence of his British title against Felix Cash.

Johnson insists he is on course for a second world title challenge and huge domestic clashes against fellow Queensberry boxers Lyndon Arthur and Anthony Yarde, but first must shake off the ring rust as he battles experienced Bosnian, Emil Markic (32-2, 24 KO’s).

‘The One’ faces Markic for the vacant WBO Global Light-Heavyweight title over ten rounds in London on Saturday April 24, (live on BT Sport).

Boston’s Johnson who recently returned to Frank Warren’s stable hasn’t boxed since an impressive stoppage win against American Sean Monaghan in March 2019.

The former British and Commonwealth champion said: “I have been out for two years, but I am not bothered what level I come back at. I am a fighter at the end of the day.

“There is pressure after two years out. I just hope I remember to do it right when I get back in there. I’m sure I will.”

Johnson (18-1, 13KOs) was fearless when he challenged IBF World title holder Artur Beterbiev in October 2018. He floored the division’s main man before losing in the fourth round of a brutal war.

Callum who started his career with Warren believes the Hall of Fame promoter will get him back in the big time at home and on the global stage.

He also hopes a potential tournament featuring Commonwealth champion Arthur, Yarde and himself will be a big attraction for fans.

“I just want activity, to be in exciting fights and have a great couple of years,” Johnson added.

“I think Lyndon and Anthony are good fighters, but I believe I am the best in the country and would beat anybody.

“Do I believe I will beat them two? One million per-cent.

“Are they good fighters? Of course they are. It’s good that there are a few good fighters in our division that makes it so exciting.

“We can all fight each other. It can be like the UFC where a few fighters can fight each other and a loss doesn’t matter.

“You can get back a few months later and fight another guy so it’s exciting and something fans will like.”

Markic turned professional in June 2012 and twice won the WBO European Light-Heavyweight title, but never defended that crown after victories on the road against Denis Liebau and Kavin Gebhard.

He has won seven fights on the spin since losing to world ranked Umar Salamov in May 2017, but Johnson is unconcerned by his rival’s form.

Callum said: “People will see I have been out for a while, but I haven’t been off the scene. I have been in the gym, sparring, stayed fit and healthy.

“Until the night we won’t know, but I am not expecting to show much ring rust and to do a job on Markic.”

Headlining the behind closed doors show is Battersea’s Denzel Bentley (14-0-1, 12KOs) who makes the first defence of his British Middleweight title against mandatory challenger Felix Cash (13-0, 9 KOs), who will be risking his Commonwealth championship.

The show will also see the return to action of Queensberry starlet’s David Adeleye, George Davey, Henry Turner, James Heneghan and Karol Itauma.