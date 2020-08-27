Caleb Truax talks Alfredo Angulo fight this Saturday night on Fox

Former world champion Caleb “Golden” Truax prepares to take on the hard-hitting Alfredo “El Perro” Angulo this Saturday, August 29, in FOX PBC Fight Night action and on FOX Deportes from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“Training camp was a little tricky with the pandemic, but we did most of our training at Lyke’s Boxing Gym in Spring Lake Park, MN.,” said Truax. “My trainer Tom Halstead and I just moved there in December, but then the Governor shut everything down with the pandemic, so we had to adjust.

“Luckily, I have the keys to the gym, so I could go when I wanted and get a private workout in. It was tough to navigate everything being shut down, though. We had to make up ways to stay in shape. I was chopping wood and doing all sorts of crazy stuff outdoors to stay active.

“The only real negative was that my routine was interrupted. I’m a creature of habit and have been doing the same thing my whole career. But we rolled with the punches and were able to find creative ways to train. Plus, it was great to be able to spend more time with my family.”

For Truax, 2019 saw a title eliminator against former champion Peter Quillin fall through twice. First, their April main event on FS1 ended in two rounds with a no-decision after Truax suffered a cut caused by an accidental head butt.

Then, Truax suffered an Achilles injury heading into the planned rematch in September. Alfredo Angulo stepped in to replace Truax and defeated Quillin, again changing Truax’s plans.

“I had kind of an unlucky year and a half with the cut and the injury,” said Truax. “Watching Quillin and Angulo fight last September was frustrating because that should have been me in there. But I’m a pretty low-key and even-keel guy, so I just stayed calm and knew that I’d get my chance again, whether it was against Quillin or Angulo, or someone else.

“I knew Angulo was a great fighter, but I favored Quillin going into the fight. I thought the judges got that one right, though. Angulo was able to push Quillin back, and I thought the right man won.”

In Angulo, Truax faces a battle-tested opponent who has gone toe-to-toe with top champions such as Erislandy Lara and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. The hard-charging Angulo, whose career resurgence comes under the guidance of renowned coach Abel Sanchez, presents a style challenge that Truax looks forward to.

“I like when fighters come at me like Angulo typically does,” said Truax. “If Angulo comes at me, I plan to set the distance that I want to fight at. I’ve had some great sparring, and even with the pandemic, I was able to get some work with good pressure fighters. So I’ll be ready for whatever he brings in the ring on Saturday.”

With a win on Saturday, Truax puts himself in a position to reclaim the IBF 168-pound title he won in 2017 by traveling the U.K. to upset James DeGale in his home country. That matchup with the current IBF champion, unbeaten Caleb Plant, is an opportunity Truax would relish.

“I think Caleb Plant is an outstanding boxer,” said Truax. “He’s very talented and one of the best in the division. Most importantly, he’s got the belt that I want to get back, so I hope I get the opportunity to face him.”Truax