Caleb Truax Returns | Luis Arias to Defend his USBA & USNBC Silver Against Scott Sigmon

Fight Club MN will feature the official Twin Cities return of “Golden” Caleb Truax (27-3-2, 17 KOs) as the Feature Bout of the Night, squaring off against Indianapolis’ Eric “The Juggernaut” Draper (8-8-1, 3 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round bout.

Truax is finally making #TheReturn to his homeland where he has only fought once in the last three years, a 4th Round stoppage of veteran Melvin Betancourt in February of 2016 in Carlton, MN.





Local hero, Truax, was last in action in January (unfortunately an exhibition due to last minute medical clearance issues with his scheduled opponent) where he was still able to put on a skills exhibition in battering veteran Darnell Boone over 6 rounds of action. Previously, Truax disposed of Zach Kelley with an emphatic 2nd Round KO in Milwaukee last August.

Caleb Truax:

“I am very excited, as always, to be fighting in front of my hometown fans in MN.”

“I was disappointed that my fight in January fell through at the last minute, but Darnell Boone stepped in and we were at least able to put on an exhibition to give the fans a bit of a show.”

“April 1st will be the real deal, and I will be looking to win in spectacular fashion to give all of Team Truax a show!”

“I’m not too familiar with Draper, but like every opponent, I will prepare like he’s a world champion. I hope he comes ready to fight!”

Draper has been a promising prospect of Indianapolis, always looking to bring boxing prosperity back to his hometown. On April 1st, he is entering the fight of his life.

“The Juggernaut” is making his 2017 debut with huge intentions of resurrecting his career after taking a bit of time away from the sport before coming back in July of last year against an undefeated import in Botirsher Obidov, a tough match to reignite your fire with.

Nonetheless, Draper has bounced back before and can bring the power. Truax will be his toughest opponent of his career.

Eric Draper:

“This is a life changing fight for me.”

“I am now living in Florida where I feel like training will be evident in the ring.”

“I have spend some time working with Scott Sigmon and sparring with Darnell Boone, improving my game ahead of this bout.

“I am looking forward to the challenge of fighting a guy, like Caleb.”

In the other Co-Feature, ROC Nation’s Luis “Cuba” Arias (16-0, 8 KOs) will be again showcased on a Seconds Out Fights show, when he squares off with Scott “Cujo” Sigmon (29-10-1, 16 KOs) of Lynchburg, VA. On the line will be Arias’ IBF-USBA and WBC-USNBC Silver Middleweight Championships.

A Milwaukee native, Arias captured the USBA and USNBC belts on August 20th by destroying Darryl Cunningham with a 4th Round stoppage in front of a large hometown crowd at the Wisconsin Center.

Driven by success and the backing of his promoter, Arias is stepping up to anyone and everyone.

Luis Arias:

“I’m finally set to make the first defense of both my titles. I’m excited and ready to continue climbing the rankings.”

“I’m glad to be fighting in the Midwest again. I was born here and to be bringing elite level boxing back to the region is great for all of us. Looking forward to putting on a show and showing the Midwest they have a world class level fighter.”

“I’m ranked in the world for a reason and stand amongst the best in my division. Minnesota gets to see a world champ before I hit the big stage! I’m headed straight to the top. I’m in line for some big fights in my division with a couple more wins. I keep this undefeated record and the sky is the limit.”

“I’m set to fight keyboard warrior Scott Sigmon. This man been using Facebook as a way to get to me. Been begging for this ass whooping and April 1st he will get it. Every time he has stepped up in competition he got whooped and April 1st will be no different. I’m coming to break him down and knock him out. No more Facebook come April 2nd.”

“No way in hell Sigmon, being a club fighter, will ruin that. I’m coming to knock him out!”

“My family especially my 2 year old daughter motivates me. I have an opportunity to change all their lives and that pushes me to take things to the next level.”

Sigmon comes to Minnesota in his 10th year of competing professionally with a rich history of challenging high profile opposition, which includes Fight Club MN headliner – Truax, as well as Mayweather Promotions J’Leon Love, Ronald Garvil, Lanell Bellows, and more.

During his career, “Cujo” has held the Super Middleweight Division’s WBC USNBC gold and green belt.

Scott Sigmon:

“I am just thankful to still be getting opportunities for these regional titles and potential world ratings with having 10 losses. I am happy people appreciate a throw back guy like me that fights everyone.”

“What motivates me is simple, I just want financial freedom. I had a lot of success early in my career with sponsorships and being a big time ticket seller and have been fortunate enough to get in with some of the best.”

“I am bringing a workman like effort to Minnesota. Everything Arias does, win or lose, he is going to earn it. I am excited to fight him.”

“If Arias speaks to me at the weigh in the way he did one of my fighters Joshua Robertson I will be headed to jail. Myself, as a man, don’t tolerate that type of disrespect. That’s outside the confines of boxing. I just want a good rough and tough fight in the ring. After I get those titles I would like someone like Falcao, Murata, Maybe Ishe Smith or a move back up to 168 to fight J’Leon Love.”

Additional bouts include:

Super Bantamweight – Newly signed Southpaw “Vicious” Vic Pasillas (11-0, 4 KOs) debuts under the SO Fights banner in a battle with 28-bout veteran Raymond Chacon for a scheduled 8 Rounds

Victor Pasillas:

“I just wanna thank God and Seconds Out Promotions, my team Brian Swartz, Mike Bazzel, for giving me this opportunity to get back in the ring and showcase my talent!”

“What motivates me is the love for the sport and the struggle in life which gives me strength to push towards my goals and that’s to be a world champion like my dad has always told me!”

“I’m bringing a monster with me that all I gotta say is this beast has been caged up way to long! I’m ready to let Minnesota see my soul scream in that Ring!”

“‘Vicious’ Vic Pasillas is headed straight to the top to take back what god has always said was mine Amen!”

Female Super Flyweight – Championship Prospect Casey Morton (4-0-3) looks to remain unbeaten in 6-Rounder with veteran Ivana Coleman

Casey Morton:

“Training camp has been going great with a lot of exciting progress. I am grateful to fight for such an amazing promotion alongside so many rising boxing stars!”

“It is my coach’s job to focus on my opponent. My job is to adapt. We greatly appreciate the opportunity & will bring our best performance April 1st.”

“I hope to continue fighting for Seconds Out. My overall goal is to become a World Champion.”

Also Expected in Action:

Welterweight Livian “Machine Gun Kid” Navarro (6-0, 4 KOs) is riding a 4 bout KO streak

Super Middleweight destroyer Irosvani Duvergel (2-0, 2 KOs) poses a threat to everyone in the division

Coon Rapids, MN Super Welterweight Prospect Uriel Lara (2-0, 2 KOs) continues to impress his local fans

Tickets are going fast! Tickets for Fight Club MN start at $25 and are available at www.sofights.com.

SHOW VENUE:

Aldrich Arena

1850 White Bear Ave., Maplewood, MN 55109

* On Fight Night (Saturday, April 1), Doors Open at 6:30 pm and the action starts at 7:30 pm

NOTE: Bouts subject to change and without notice.