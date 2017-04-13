Boxing News 24/7


Caleb Plant To Host Speaking Engagement At Spring Mountain Youth Camp In Las Vegas

Undefeated super-middleweight contender, Caleb “Sweet Hands” Plant (15-0, 10 KOs), will speak to the at-risk teens at the Spring Mountain Youth Camp (SMYC) this Saturday, April 15, 2017. Plant will discuss how he overcame adversity outside the ring and how boxing helped him stay out of trouble as a teenager.


“My goal is to let the kids at the Spring Mountain Youth Camp know that they can overcome any adversity in their lives, by believing in a positive future,” said Caleb Plant. “When situations don’t always go your way in life, there is always a positive alternative to that situation. Surround yourself around positive people and work harder than the next man. That’s the type of message I want to speak on.”

About Spring Mountain Youth Camp: (SMYC) is a staff-secure correctional facility, housing male youth between the ages of 12 and 18. This division provides for the therapeutic, educational, social, medical and recreational needs of approximately 240 young men each year. SMYC is located at Angels Peak in the Mt. Charleston National Forest Area. It sits at an elevation of 8,470 feet and has a capacity of 100 youth.

